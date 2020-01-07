Prime Television in Lusaka has stood it’s ground saying it won’t retract the Zesco story.

Managing Director through its legal team demanded a retraction and apology on the story broadcast by the privately owned Television.

In the story Prime Television quoting ZESCO Managing Director Mudenda reported that the power outages (loadsheeding) was as a result of political interference and lack of investing in the power generation.

ZESCO demands have fallen on a hard rock as Prime Television has vehemently stood its ground and dared the power utility for an legal battle.

In a letter of response by Prime Television lawyers Malambo and Company , the Television company says the story was accurate and of public interest.