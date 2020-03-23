By Logic Lukwanda

PRIME Television Proprietor Gerald Shawa has apologized to government following his utterances on the appeal by the state to media institutions to help sensitization following the outbreak of the Corona-virus.

Mr. Shawa recently said his TV station would not participate in the sensitization of the public over the outbreak of Covid-19 prompting government to stop transacting with the privately owned TV station in anyway.

But Mr. Shawa at a media briefing in Lusaka this afternoon publicly apologized to government saying that he was emotional when he uttered the remarks.

He has also apologized to the Zambian people who felt injured by his remarks saying his company is willing to transact with government and that there will be cooperation in order to mend the relationship.

And the Media Institute of Southern Africa who were present at the briefing through its Zambia Chapter Chairperson Hellen Mwale commended Mr. Shawa for reconsidering his position saying this will help in regaining the cordial relationship with the government.

Efforts to get both Information Minister, Dora Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, proved futile by broadcast time as her mobile phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS