By Logic Lukwanda
PRIME Television Proprietor Gerald Shawa has apologized to government following his utterances on the appeal by the state to media institutions to help sensitization following the outbreak of the Corona-virus.
Mr. Shawa recently said his TV station would not participate in the sensitization of the public over the outbreak of Covid-19 prompting government to stop transacting with the privately owned TV station in anyway.
But Mr. Shawa at a media briefing in Lusaka this afternoon publicly apologized to government saying that he was emotional when he uttered the remarks.
He has also apologized to the Zambian people who felt injured by his remarks saying his company is willing to transact with government and that there will be cooperation in order to mend the relationship.
And the Media Institute of Southern Africa who were present at the briefing through its Zambia Chapter Chairperson Hellen Mwale commended Mr. Shawa for reconsidering his position saying this will help in regaining the cordial relationship with the government.
Efforts to get both Information Minister, Dora Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, proved futile by broadcast time as her mobile phone went unanswered.
PHOENIX NEWS
That is as it should be. We hope however, in accepting this apology, the government will not give conditions. There has been some talk from pf that Prime TV is biased towards the opposition. On the contrary unlike znbc, Prime TV gives coverage to every one. Only recently the chief government spokesperson appeared on a paid for program on prime TV. The other thing that has unsettled government is the TV stations hosting of various programs of bill 10 which unfortunately almost all the debates have been against bill 10. Prime TV please continue giving us the balanced information. Should the station divert from this position to start towing the line of znbc just to get government business(which is not being paid for anyway) that will be it’s end. Most People just listen to the headlines on znbc and thereafter immediately switch to prime and now diamond TV for real news.
I stopped watching ZNBC the time I went to Angola and learnt a lesson on the way Angola takes political stand.
You will move from one place to another, town to town and village to village, Angolans are free to put up their party regalia, posts and flagging of their choice without intimidation from the ruling party leadership. They say we are one regardless of the political affiliation. I watched”Televisão Pública de Angola E.P. or TPA” , which is like ZNBC, the playing field is the same unlike ZNBC you will always find PF, PF, through out and when you hear something from UPND, NDC, or other is propaganda and hate speech. What do you learn from ZNBC, nothing and yet all Zambians contribute K5 each month but you will find that even workers are not paid on time.