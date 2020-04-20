Prime Television proprietor Gerald Shawa has opposed the application by TopStar Communication Company Limited to stay proceedings and refer the matter to arbitration.

Shawa said the court should determine the matter on its merit as TopStar, in the process of complying with a directive that infringed on the rights of the TV station, perpetuated the violation of freedom of expression which had financial implications.

This is in a matter where Prime TV is challenging the decision by government and its agents to cease all cooperation with the Lusaka-based private television station after it refused to air free advertisements relating to COVID-19, citing financial challenges.

Prime TV has cited Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, TopStar Communications Company Limited and Multichoice Zambia Limited, seeking a declaration that the decision by government to cease all transactions and business with it is unconstitutional.

Prime TV is seeking an order that TopStar and Multichoice cannot remove it from the platforms they manage at the direction of government.

The station is also seeking, among other reliefs, an order quashing the decision of the minister of information and broadcasting services Dora Siliya to cease all cooperation with it and compensation for loss of income and business resulting from the statement of TopStar.

Earlier, TopStar had asked the High Court to halt proceedings and refer the matter to arbitration.

TopStar, in an affidavit in support of summons to refer the matter to arbitration, said the proceedings commenced against it were in conflict with the arbitration clause and should be stayed pending determination from the arbitrator.

Topstar said the relationship it had with Prime TV was of a commercial nature and was governed by a service legal agreement signed on January 29, 2019.

“The petitioner has breached the service legal agreement and continues to do so on the part of TopStar through the institution of the petition in the High Court. Put [simply], where it is claiming compensation for loss of income and business.” submitted TopStar.

But Shawa argued that the service level agreement between the TV station and TopStar was a commercial dispute agreement.

He stated that TopStar did not invoke the arbitration clause when it wrote to Prime Television on March 27 this year, informing the station that it was being removed from the platform following a directive from the minister of information.

Shawa stated that the service level agreement between Prime TV station TopStar did not extend to constitutional matters such as the ones before court.

In its skeleton arguments in support of the affidavit in opposition, Prime TV argued that its rights under Article 20 had been infringed and, therefore, they related to the enforcement of the Bill of Rights.

“The petition does not seek to determine a contractual dispute but alleges that the State and TopStar’s actions have violated the petitioner’s rights as well as the right of its viewers to freedom of expression as provided under Article 20 of the Constitution,” the TV station argued.

Prime TV contended that that Arbitration Act No. 19 of 2000 recognised the limitation of arbitration in settling matters such as the ones before court.

It added that Article 28 of the Constitution provided expressly that if any person alleged that any of the provisions of Article 11 and 26 had been or were likely to be contravened, then without prejudice, that person might apply for redress to the High Court.

Prime TV argued that only the High Court could entertain an application for the enforcement of protective provisions under the Bill of Rights.

The station stated that TopStar was under the impression that because it sought a relief of compensation for loss of income, then the matter was of commercial nature.

Prime TV stated that such a position supported its argument that arbitration was not envisioned as a mode of resolving issues related to the enforcement of protective provisions under the Bill of Rights.

“Your petitioner in this matter alleges that in the process of complying with a directive that infringes on the rights of the petitioner, TopStar perpetuated the violation of freedom of expression which had financial implications. Where a person violates the rights of another, and in the process of the violation the victim sustains financial loss, there is a proper and legitimate claim for compensation of loss of income,” Prime TV submitted.

It stated that the issues in the petition were not contemplated by the parties and therefore the arbitration clause could not be a basis for determining the dispute.

Prime TV added that the Arbitration Act said that arbitration agreements were only applicable to matters that fell within the scope of what was contemplated by the parties.