By Logic Lukwanda

Government says privately owned television station Prime TV should make a new application for its broadcasting license.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says this is because the closure of the TV station was purely done on the expiration of its broadcasting license.

Mr. Malupenga says the closure of Prime TV and the post newspaper should not be confused as the closure of the post newspaper was based on failure to pay taxes while Prime TV has had its license expired.

He was speaking last night on various media platforms in commemoration of the world press freedom day hosted by veteran journalist, Costa Mwansa.

And Mr. Malupenga has defended government that it is shrinking the operating space of the private media because two private media institutions in Prime TV and the post newspaper have been closed under the PF regime.

Prime TV Proprietor Gerald Shawa was not available for a comment on the matter.

And speaking on the same platform, MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale and Joan Chirwa from the Independent Free Press said the media in Zambia is not operating freely.

PHOENIX NEWS