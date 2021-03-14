PRIMITIVE AND INTELLECTUALLY BANKRUPT PEOPLE ISSUE THREATS INSTEAD OF DEBATING IDEAS – SANGWA

It’s only primitive and intellectually bankrupt people who issue threats instead of debating ideas, says State Counsel John Sangwa

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Sangwa said as long as he remains alive, he will file the petition to challenge President Edgar Lungu, should he dare file in his nominations to stand in the 2021 general elections.

“As long as we are breathing. As long as I am alive I will file that petition…we need to debate these issues. Ones eligibility to contest a presidential election is a national issue. It’s a constitutional issue which concerns everybody. We need to debate it. Zambia is not a dictatorship,” Sangwa said. “You build a country on ideas not threats. It’s only primitive people, intellectually bankrupt people who issue threats. Anybody else who is intellectually sound should debate with you on an intellectual basis, not threats.”

Sangwa insisted that the constitution empowered every Zambian to challenge ones nomination for elective position.

“We will do it as long as we remain alive, we will do it…threats or no threats we will do it. Because they should be reminded that when they were amending provisions of the constitution what did they expect?” Sangwa said. “Threats or no threats we will do it. Nobody owns this country. We collectively own this country. If Zambia was your personal property then that’s fine, you would have the right to threaten people. But we have laws and we are simply following laws.”

Sangwa said it was not up to those in the ruling party to decide whether President Lungu was eligible, as this was something the courts should decide upon, in view of Article 53 of the Republican constitution.

He further said it was not his duty to advise the ruling party on the President’s eligibility.

“If at all they haven’t obtained a brief already they should try and get independent legal opinions…it’s not my job to advise them. (But) it’s my responsibility to defend the constitution and that’s what I am going to do,” Sangwa said. “We saw it in 2016 they gambled. There were ministers who remained in office. They were lied to to say they are entitled to remain in office. What happened? The court overruled and they had to pay the money. So if they take a gamble and it results in them being without a presidential candidate that’s their own problem.”

Sangwa said if those in the PF believed that the issue was settled, that was their right, but those who believe that the matter was not settled should should be left to challenge the issue without being threatened.

Credits: Daily Revelation.