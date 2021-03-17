PRINCESS CHOLWE NKOMESHYA GOES FOR CHONGWE CONSTITUENCY

Her Royal Highness Princess Cholwe Nkomeshya has joined the queue in vying for Chongwe constituency.



Princess Cholwe today bought her application form from UPND headquarters. Princess Cholwe said she want to serve Chongwe constituency on the UPND ticket and it was her wish to see that the party UPND adopt her for she want to serve the people of chongwe from abject poverty.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM