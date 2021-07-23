By Patricia Male

The Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- has announced that printing of ballot papers for the August 12 General Elections has been completed.

Addressing stakeholders in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ECZ Commissioner Ambassador Ali Simwinga said printing of the Presidential, Mayoral, National Assembly and Local Government ballots is complete at 100%.

He added that packing of the ballot papers in readiness for shipment to Zambia has reached an advanced stage.

The ECZ has facilitated the participation of stakeholders in the monitoring of the printing process with the Zambian delegation in Dubai including the Non-Governmental Organizations Gender Coordinating Council, the Patriotic Front, the UPND, Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, Zambia Police and the media to monitor the printing process.

PHOENIX NEWS