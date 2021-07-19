PRINTING OF BALLOT PAPERS FOR THE 12TH AUGUST, 2021 GENERAL ELECTION NEARS COMPLETION – ECZ

Printing of ballot papers for the 2021 General Election which commenced on 5th July 2021 in Dubai is expected to end by 30th July, 2021.

Overall progress is at 95% with the Presidential ballots completed at 100%, Mayoral ballots completed at 100%, National Assembly completed at 100% and Local Government ballots at 79%.

The approval of ballot proofs by various political party representatives stationed in Lusaka took place from 2nd to 15th July, 2021.

Stakeholders who include representatives of political parties, Civil Society Organisations, media and security wings are monitoring the printing process.

