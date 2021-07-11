Printing of the four types of election materials in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by the Al Ghurair Publishing and Printing Company has reached 45 percent.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Director of Electoral Operations Royd Katongo says the initial printing of 116 Mayoral and Council Chairpersons’ ballot papers which were given to the printer was complete with only a few remaining.

Mr Katongo disclosed that only those with new nominations which include Luanshya and Lusaka which will hold nominations on Monday July 12, 2021 are remaining to be completed.

Briefing the media yesterday in Dubai, Mr Katongo said printing of the 156 constituencies ballot papers was at 57 percent with 96 having been printed.

Mr. Katongo further disclosed that the printing of presidential ballot papers was at 27 percent and works were progressing well.

He however indicated those whose fresh nominations will take place on Monday next week will not be printed until the process is done.

ZANIS reports that constituencies to hold fresh nominations include Lusaka central, Mandevu, Chawama, Kasenengwa, Mafinga and Mpulungu.

As for the 1,858 Councilors ballot papers, 760 are undergoing printing, putting the works at 18 percent.

And Mr Katongo stated that the printing of the braille jacket for the 12,152 polling stations have been completed which have 16 brackets for use by the visually impaired persons on the day of polls.

He stated that the commission has already embarked on the process of training communities on how to use the braille brackets.

He also added that voter education which started on June 4, 2021 will be will be extended to all poll staff so that they easily aid the visually impaired when voting.

Mr Katongo explained that the braille template is designed in such a way that brackets will be used for voting for presidential, mayoral, council chairpersons, parliamentary and local government candidates.

He disclosed that the commission expects the printer to complete their entire printing of the four election materials by the end of next week.

And the Non-Government Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for coming up with the braille bracket as it shows that it recognizes the constitutional right for the blind.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale said the inclusion of braille in the voting process depicts the commission’s commitment of not leaving anyone behind.

Ms Mwale called on the commission to intensify training of poll staff on mechanisms of how best they handle the braille material.

The printing of ballot papers by Al Ghurair Publishing Company, which commenced on Sunday July 4, 2021, is currently underway in Dubai, UAE and printing will continue throughout this month in readiness of the country presidential and general elections slated for August 12, 2021.