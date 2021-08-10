By MEMORY NYAMBE

President Edgar Lungu has implored participating candidates in Thursday’s general election to torn down on their political ambitions for the sake of national peace.

He says in a bid to foster national development, investors want a peaceful atmosphere.

President Lungu made the remarks when he commissioned the second terminal of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says the construction of the state of the art, modern airport will boast the number of direct flights to Zambia which will in turn spur investment.

He adds that the continued partnership between the two governments has so far led to the creation of over 50,000 jobs through various construction projects.

Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka becomes the second to be commissioned after the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola within a space of one week.