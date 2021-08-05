PRISON LEOPARDS TO CAMP IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Prison Leopards FC will have a two weeks pre-season training camp in the United States of America [USA] to prepare for the 2021/22 season.

Zambia Correctional Services [ZCS] commissioner general Chisela Chileshe made the announcement of the ambitious pre-season training overseas on Sunday during the unveiling of the Prisons kit suppliers Yesu at Kabwe’s Urban Bliss Hotel.

Chileshe said the team would first travel for a one week training camp in Mongu, Western Province where after a team would be selected to travel to Atlanta Georgia for 14 days.

TIMES OF ZAMBIA