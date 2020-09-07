PRISON REINTEGRATION AND EMPOWERMENT ORGANIZATION, OPPOSES DECISION BY ECZ.

The prison reintegration and empowerment organization, has opposed the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to restrict the voting of inmates to presidential candidates only.

Speaking to SUN FM NEWS in an IBNTERV in Lusaka, executive director Derrick Malumo said the move was a violation of human rights.

He furthermore advised the electoral commission, to rescind the decision and ensure that inmates vote for the right candidate.

Recently, the Electoral Commission of Zambia indicated that the prisoners will only vote for presidential candidates in the 2021 polls.

While, late last month, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano stated that most countries have restricted prison voting to presidential candidates because most inmates in respective correctional facilities do not come from the same constituencies where facilities are.

Mr. Nshindano said the commission knows which citizens are incarcerated and that strict guidelines and parameters that qualify one to vote in an election in Zambia will be applied.

He disclosed that a multi-sectoral technical team comprising various stakeholders, among them: the Zambia Police Service, PRISCA, Prison Authorities and NGOCC, was constituted to assess how suitable it is to conduct elections in correctional facilities.

Mr Nshindano reviewed that ECZ was mandated to come up with regulations under the electoral process act, free from political interference and that once the multi-sectoral technical team is done with the process, political stakeholders would be informed on the set guidelines.