PRISON VOTE & CAMPAIGNS: UNFAIR CAMPAIGNS ON THE HORIZON

TODAY, Wednesday, 27 January, 2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu commuted the death sentences of 246 inmates on death row at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison and Kabwe Female Correctional Centre in Kabwe to life imprisonment. Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said out of the 246 commuted inmates, 225 are males while 21 are females.

The commutation of sentences from death to life imprisonment was in line with the President’s powers vested in Article 97 of the Constitution of Zambia. “The clemency of Death to Life Sentences under his leadership has accumulated to about six hundred and thirty (630) during his seven years of reign. This is unprecedented human rights record which cannot go unnoticed,” Kampyongo noted.

“This prison reserved for condemned prisoners was built during the colonial era and was intended to house a maximum of 50 prisoners. Currently, however, this section of the prison accommodates more than 420 prisoners partly because there have been no executions since 1997,”

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the 246 inmates, Dickson Kasongo thanked President Lungu for commuting their death sentences to life imprisonment further saying it was clear that President Lungu is concerned about the welfare of prisoners.

“His Excellency, the President and the PF administration have enabled us to acquire National Registration Cards (NRCs) as well as Voters cards in order that we participate in the decision making process of the country during the elections, it shows that he has not forgotten about us and wants us to be better people,” he said.

Clearly, the campaigns for prison vote has started and watch the pace. The law on prerogative of mercy will be exploited to the maximum and using genuine issues of congestion, more prisoners will receive possible pardon, sentence commutation which will act as electoral philanthropies for soliciting prison votes.

Eleven thousand (11,000) prison registered voters will be an exclusive vote for those with access to them…

I submit

Chipenzi