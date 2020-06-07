A PRISONER from Kabwe Maximum Security Prison has died in a road traffic accident which happened while he was being transferred to Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Facility.

Two other prisoners were injured from the same accident and are admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital.

In a statement issued by senior assistant commissioner and head public relations Doreen Ngoma, the accident happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Great North Road, three kilometer away from Kabwe.

She explained that the bus went off the road and fell on its right side.

Ngoma said involved were three prison warders who accompanied the 30 inmates on the transfer from Kabwe Maximum Security Correctional Facility to Mwembeshi Maximum Correctional Centre.

She said 30 inmates on one bus were part of the 454 inmates on the ongoing program of decongesting the correctional facilities.

Ngoma said two admitted inmates were out of danger while others have been treated and discharged.

“It was during this operation that one of the ZCS buses Registration No. PS 3424, was involved in a RTA after failing to negotiate a curve about three (03) kilometers from Kabwe on Lusaka Road. The accident occurred after the bus went off the road and fell on its right side,” said Ngoma.

“One inmate died at the spot while 2 others are admitted to Kabwe Central Hospital with minor injuries and are out of danger. The other inmates were treated and discharged. The transfer of inmates was part of the ongoing program to decongest our facilities.”

-Kalemba