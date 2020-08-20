

By Logic Lukwanda

The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- has announced that prisoners may only be allowed to vote for presidential candidates in next year’s general elections.



Giving an update on the preparations for the 2021 general elections, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said an assessment on how inmates will vote is still ongoing and the commission is yet to determine on whether prisoners can vote for a presidential candidate only or for other provisions as well.



Mr Nshindano disclosed that the assessment is being done in all the 10 provinces.

Meanwhile, the ECZ Chief Electoral Officers said almost half of the required funds for voter registration which has been reduced from the initial k842 million to k674 million has been released by the treasury and is confident that the remaining funds will be released in due course.

And Mr Nshindano said the total budget for the 2021 general elections is k1.5 billion adding that the commission will ensure that all voting materials are delivered to all polling stations on time.

PHOENIX NEWS