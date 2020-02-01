* Here is one electoral college PF will abuse

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that prisoners will be allowed to vote in the 2021 general elections, and it is working on modalities to facilitate the process.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano says following the case of Godfrey Malembeka the executive director of Prisons Care and Counseling Association (PRISCA) Versus the Attorney General and the ECZ where the court held that the prisoners right to vote should be upheld, the commissioner in fulfilling this ruling, intends to undertake prisoners voting for the 2021 general elections.

“In this regard, the commission is currently working on modalities to facilitate for this and has been undertaking the following: benchmarking with other EMBs that have prisoners voting, engaging with various government institutions such as the Ministry of Justice, Zambia Police, Zambia Correctional a services, the Zambia Law Decelopment Commission, the Human Rights Comssion, the Department of National Registration Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC) and the PRISCA),” said Nshindano.