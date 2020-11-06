PRISONS WILL BE FILLED WITH PF MEMBERS IF HH WINS IN 2021 – WARNS DAVIES MWILA

“Tukakakwa, ififuungo fikesula abantu beesu ngatwaluusa”

This is not the time to get discouraged over the just ended Bill 10 which we faired badly and stop campaigning because the threat that is being poised by HH against our party is now very much active, PF SG Davies Mwila has warned. Speaking yesterday in Lusaka when he addressed PF Senior Officials, Mr Mwila warned that the people of North-Western and Western Provinces were not reliable in election times as they can still massively vote for HH in 2021. “You can recall that in 2011, we grabbed the Mongu Central Seat from the MMD but in 2016 we lost the same seat to UPND. This tells you that those people (from North Western and Western Provinces) cannot be relied upon for victory”, said Davis Mwila.

He added that if PF members continue being relaxed as they did with Bill 10, they risk being disappointed in 2021 because the threat that HH is posing against the ruling party is now active than ever. He said all the three Ruling Party Mps who refused to participate in voting for Bill 10 will not be adopted in 2011 as they will make the party lose elections.

“Tukakakwa, ififuungo fikesula abantu beesu ngatwaluusa – Prisons will be filled with our people in 2021 if our party loses the elections. This is not the time for us to relax but to work extra hard to rescue ourselves. We need to pay people to get NRCs and voters’ cards. Time is not on our side”, he said. -zambian accurate information