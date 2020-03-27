President Edgar Lungu has called on the private sector to emulate Government’s initiatives by sending home non essential workers as a measure to protect Zambians from the ravaging COVID-19.

He said in a posting on his Facebook page that government has identified essential staff that will remain on duty amid the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

President Lungu said that his government continues to initiate and implement wider measures aimed at safeguarding the much treasured life of every Zambian.

He further disclosed that his government has also identified non-essential staff who shall report on duty only on a rational basis as well as staff that shall work from home during the pandemic, and public sector activities that shall be suspended until further notice.

The President has therefore appealed to every citizen to be their brother’s and sister’s keepers by adhering to preventive measures.

“Furthermore, I am appealing to every Zambian citizen and residents in Zambia to act not only in your best interests, but equally important; to act in the best interests of your families, neighbours and the nation, by strictly adhering to the measures outlined by my Government. This is what it takes to be true brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” he said.

“Fellow countrymen and women, we are in this together. Therefore, each one of us should play our respective rightful role in containing the spread of covid-19 in Zambia, by adhering to the measures which I outlined on 25th March 2020, during my address to the nation on COVID-19,” he reiterated.

President Lungu added that “let us all do the right things as advised by Government. God bless you. And, God bless Zambia.”

Zambia now has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases.