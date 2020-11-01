Funeral | Notice: Mr. Francis Herbert Kaunda Has Passed Away At The UTH.

It is with deep sorrow that the Kaunda and Shikopa Family regrets to announce the untimely demise of Mr. Francis Herbert Kaunda (affectionately known as “FHK”) at the University Teaching Hospital, Lusaka on Saturday, 31st October 2020.

In view of the current Covid-19 national health regulations issued by the Government, the Family is required to strictly observe adherence to public health guidelines in terms of the funeral gathering. Access to the funeral home, consequently, shall be restricted to immediate family members and close friends only, whilst sleeping overnight shall unfortunately not be permitted.

The Family is deeply moved in appreciation of the tremendous outpouring of grief being expressed from mourners far and wide. Those well-wishers who would like to offer their condolences messages and support are kindly requested to only visit the family home off Leopard’s Hill Road between 10:00hrs and 18:00hrs, as well as limiting the duration of their stay to 30 minutes. In this respect, wearing of face masks, handwashing, sanitising and social distancing are mandatory requirements.

The Family wishes to convey its heartfelt gratitude for all of the prayerful, financial and material support being received during these difficult times, and thanks you most sincerely for the genuine spirit of cooperation and understanding required of all of us to mourn this Truly Valiant Servant of

the Republic of Zambia.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. Any messages and enquiries can be directed to:

Muonga Kaunda: +260965847514

Andrew Shikopa: +260955858280