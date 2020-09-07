Chanda Mumba wrote…

PRIVATISATION HIGHLIGHTS

1. Diamond TV: Did HH sell the mines?

2. Movi TV: What was HH’s role during privatisation?

3. Hot FM: People want a response from HH concerning privatisation.

4. ZNBC: Chiefs all over the country together with NGOs and many citizens have condemned HH for the privatisation where he ended up selling the mines to himself and leaving many Zambians suffering.

5. PF media team: HH ni Lazo and will never rule this country.

6. ECL: quiet.

7. Kampyongo: We have bought equipment to prepare ourselves with 2021 elections.

8. Elias Munshya: Banya elo balefwaya bashinge umunabo amafi.

9. Musa Mwenye: All off us including those in power must be subjected to a life style audit to see how some got rich from nowhere.

10. Chilufya Tayali: We need Grevazio Zulu to interview HH.

11. HH. The only thing I stole is Mutinta’s heart ❤️