By Smart Eagles
Patriotic Front (PF) Chairperson for Legal Affairs Brian Mundubile has dismissed assertions by some sections of society that the call for an inquiry into the Privatization process of national assets is politically driven.
Mr Mundubile, who is also Government Chief Whip and Mporokoso Member of Parliament, said the matter is of national interest.
Mr Mundubile said politicians have been compelled to comment on the issue because it affects the people they represent.
Speaking to journalists in Chilubi, Mr Mundubile said many Zambians who lost their jobs have suffered the adverse effects of privatization because the process was allegedly mismanaged.
“The call for an inquiry cannot be politically driven, because this particular topic has been discussed time immemorial. The fact that some politicians have commented does not mean it is politically driven,” said Mr Mundubile.
The lawmaker however said people in leadership or those who aspire for leadership positions and were involved in the privatization process should have their names cleared regardless of their political affiliation.
He said individuals who were involved in the process should not be negative about the inquiry but instead see it as an opportunity for them to set the record straight.
“What we are seeing now is a blame game, but there is need to set the record straight. This is not political but if you want to be a leader, you need to clear your name in certain issues,” he said.
Mr Mundubile has since appealed to members of the public to support calls for the inquiry.
(Courtesy:ZANIS)
YOU MAY ARGUE THAT IT IS NOT POLITICALLY DRIVEN BUT THE FACT IS THAT IT IS VERY STUPID, ESPECIALLY LOOKING AT PRESSING ISSUES BEFORE THE COUNTRY NOW, TRY TO USE THE REMAINING TIME TO NEGOTIATE WITH THE LENDERS WHICH MONEY YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO START PAYING SOONEST AND YOU SEEM NOT TO HAVE ANY IN THE COFFERS.
This is stupidity in politics, you’ve been a lawyer since Mwanawasa was in power mwalifye ndwiiii…… Kwati chikopo ca chibuku.
I’ve a ask, was Zambia Airways privatizatized?
Was Zambia Railways privatizatized?
Was Mulungushi Textiles Privatizatized?
Are the emarolds, gold, diamonds produced privatizatized? If the answer is no, then tell us, where are they?
This will leave no stone unshaken naba lungu emobali
Stupid and dull lawyer Mundubile. No integrity at all. These are lawyers whose brains migrated from their skulls to the tummies. Once a time great lawyers like Sakwiba Sikota have been reduced to paupers and bootlickers because of poverty. Mundubile thinks Zambians cannot see who the PF government is targeting. We shall wait and see Pandora’s box open.
just one question Mr. Mundubile, “are you telling the truth?” You know as well as everyone knows that PF is targeting one individual. If there are many others why always mention HH? Please tell us …
Mundubila tell us what do you PF hope to gain going back to the archives of 30 years? How about an inquiry into how Pf ministers and MP s the I G etc have suddenly found themselves so rich building mansions lodges houses and so forth in other countries.