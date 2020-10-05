By ZR Reporter

Vice-President Inonge Wina has told parliament that the petition on privatization submitted to President Edgar Lungu Thursday never mentioned any individual and is not targeting anyone.

During the Vice-President question and answer session last Friday, United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikankata Kabwe Mwiinga said his party will soon demonstrate in solidarity with their leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema over the petition to constitute a commission of inquiry into privatisation.

But Mrs Wina said privatization was undertaken by various institutions and individuals and wondered why the opposition UPND has started mentioning its leader when he was not the only one involved.

She said that when crimes are committed, there is no time frame for action on perpetrators.

Mrs Wina said privatization is a serious matter that has changed the landscape of the economy of Zambia, forcing some children to be on the street while many people died without being compensated

The Vice President emphasized that people are still aggrieved as they want to find a comprehensive conclusion of the matter.