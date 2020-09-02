Mark Simuwe writes:

PRIVATIZATION POLITICAL DEBATE ANALYSIS

People are waiting for my analysis…on privatization. I wish to thank you for your confidence in my views.

This analysis will not focus on the main ingredients of privatization as the privatization report is already there.

Well, this is a political matter rather than love for the country.

In any case , government does not care whether the views by Edith Nawakwi have any grain of truth or not, as long as they achieve their agenda.

Am sure many Zambians do recall that there is a report on privatization.

I pray that many people do not get hoodwinked by these political tantrums from Edith Nawakwi.

President Levy Mwanawasa’s New Deal government already put up a Task Force on corruption including privatization and the findings do not in anyway incliminate HH.

A report on privatization is also there and people must take interest and read it.I wish to reduce it to online so I can post it too.

So the personal opinions of Nawakwi are but mere personal views which can also be defamatory from the point of law should those who suffer the injury decide to litigate.

So many dissertations or studies have been conducted at UNZA on privatization and many findings were implicating those that were at the helm of power .

We have heard this before.Perhaps this time it may take another approach in which the state may want to use unverified but skillfully cooked findings away from the official privatization report to get to HH.

As for Hon. DORA Siliya; she is just playing political games which may result in surrogates being paraded to make dramatic demands on the opposition leader ,HH.

As the case may be , some may even attempt to go to statutory bodies to present political love letters which love letters may backfire in tort some day.

These are political gymnastics that some of us have known for many years.

“Expression of ineterest” is a common law principle…which I will discuss in details independently soon.

FURTHER, a matter of this nature ,if taken to court would bring on board ,inter alia, the likes of Elias Chipimo who were legal advisors or were offering legal consultancy and legitimized the whole privatization process.

ADVICE TO EL, NAWAKWI , DORA , HH AND ZAMBIANS:

EL may create a serious political blunder whose calculation may not go as politically planned.Hence the need for him to make peace with his political opponents before 2021 polls.

EL must focus more on easing tension in the country than creating tension through political propaganda as general elections are a big gamble for him.

All things being equal, no matter how much they would want to show relevance , EL advisors should not be myopic, and focus on ill-timed three pieces of silver.

There is need for people to eat with integrity as the days of reckoning often sweep across the whole system when time comes.

As for Nawakwi, she must take time to consult Hon.Dr. Chishimba Kambwili ,KBF , Felix Mutati and Harry Kalaba and establish how EL can use and dump you in one breath.

It will not be long before Edith Nawakwi begins speaking in tongues .Do no regret and don’t say you were not advised.

And for Hon. Dora Siliya, lessons are many for her; she is sitting on a time-bomb, her history in ministerial positions before PF came in is crucifying her. Her political journey is still promising. Let her not destroy her political career by joining battles bigger than her .Let her not join…the band-wagon. Hope she knows what I am talking about.

Like a former British politician Lord Acton put it,” Power corrupts , absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

As for HH, you are the most persecuted opposition leader Zambia has known from independence. Am sure you are now used to such drama. Power is never gotten easily in Africa.

We have read and heard publications about your role in privatization yet non of those who have alleged have ever taken you to court.

Governments have come and gone ; non of them ever said you stole and prosecuted you.

Unfortunately, this is not new to you. What is new is who has said it. As you may recall , this propaganda comes in every general election, except it takes different turns.

What remains for you is not to make a quick decision on what must be done; consult widely before making any step , also understanding the compromise which has engulfed our justice system.

As for Zambians , remember that while this drama is going on, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is begining their online voter registration.

As Adolf Hitler , one of the main propagandists once said , “The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.”

So very small issues will erupt and many of you will focus on them while the train is moving.

So many mistakes have been made by ECZ and it is during such drama that more deliberate mistakes are likely to be made ahead of 2021 polls.

A call on all citizens is that open your eyes and monitor the electoral system closely while you debate HH. Demand transparency and accountability from ECZ.

Monitor the tender procedure closely on who shall print the election materials again.

Screen personnel behavior at ECZ and ensure accountability.

Do not be hoodwinked by this rhetoric.Focus on 2021 agenda.

Whatever is happening now is tied to 2021 elections.

Should we allow extreme persecution of the main opposition leader in Zambia or indeed any other opposition leader , a few months before 2021 elections, our democracy shall be lost forever.

Do not forget the deceit you have gone through in the previous elections. Power belongs to you.

As George Orwell puts it , ” The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”

The choice is yours. And you make this choice today.

Posterity shall judge us harshly if we slumber today.

May God bless Zambia!

I will give more analysis as things unfold.

I thank you!