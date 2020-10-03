PRIVATIZATION RECORDS ARE AT MINISTRY OF FINANCE, SO WHAT’S THE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY FOR?

We have an economy in shambles, more and more people are sliding into extreme poverty every single day.

President Edgar Lungu has failed to provide an economic recovery plan, but is running around trying to investigate privatization that took place in the 1990’s, which files are readily available to him at the Ministry of Finance Head Quarters.

If President Edgar Lungu wants to know transaction details of any company that was privatized in the 1990’s, including Keembe of which he was Privatization Chairman, he should simply phone Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu, and he will deliver the files to the President’s office at State House, it’s that simple.

The same files are also easily accessible by the Anti Corruption Commission, DEC and ZP, they’ve had access to those files for 25 years.

So what’s the purpose of a commission of inquiry when all the documents pertaining to sales of companies are in government possession?

Zambians want the economy today to be sorted out, no one is living in 1997, this is 2020.

NDC