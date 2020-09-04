PRIVATIZATION SUMMARY: OF 270 COMPANIES, BY THE MMD GOVERNMENT,

Status Report on Privatisation of 270 tate-Owned Enterprises as at 30th November 2010

(The sale value mentioned here refers to unrebased Kwacha)

1.AFE Limited – F.C Ndhlovu K700million.

2. Agip Zambia Agip Petrolli of Italy $850,000.00

3. Africa Bounds,non operational, dissolved

4. Amalgamated Milling – Ghirardi Milling Company

Ghirardi Milling was handed back to original owner due to court decision.

Document signed 15 May 1996

5. Amalgamated Milling – Roncaglia Mill

Amalgamated Milling – Roncaglia Mill was sold on competitive tender basis to all Terrain motors Limited for a purchase consideration of K252 million cash.

6. Anros Industries Limited

Non-operating company dissolved by ZIMCO

7. Auto Care Limited

Autocare was sold on competitive tender basis to Astro Holding Limited of Lusaka for the total purchase consideration of K178.2 million

8.BP Zambia – Zamlube Re-refiners

Zamlube, a 100% owned subsidiary of BP (Zambia) was privatised upon the privatisation of BP

9. BP Zambia Limited

25% shares plus one share were sold to BP Africa under rights of pre-emption for $3.3 million. The remaining 25% shares will be offered on public flotation. The final share holding will be BP Africa – 75%, Public – 25%.

10. Bangweulu GMA – Shoebill Camp

Shoebill is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to G.W Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

11. Blue Lagoon Park – Nakeenda Lodge

Blue Lagoon is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Baobab Safaris on a competitive tender basis.

12. Blue Lagoon Park – Shamikobo Camp

Blue Lagoon is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Tully Ho Safaris.

13. Buildwell Construction

Buildwell Construction was dissolved for being non-operational.

14.Cape Kachese

Cape Kachese was handed back to previous owner due to government decision. Consideration paid to Ministry of lands.

15. Chico Milling

Chico milling was handed back to the previous owners. A consideration of K30 million was paid for property in Kitwe as part of the hand over.

16. Chilanga Cement Limited

26% shares in chilanga cement was sold on a pre-emptive right basis to commonwealth Development Corporation for US$ 5.4 million cash, bringing their total shareholding to 50.1%. A further 6.5% of shares were sold to Zamanglo Industrial Corporation Limited (ZAMIC) of Lusaka for US$ 150, 092 under a judgement order by the high court. The shareholding of the privatised company is as follows:

CDC 50.1%

ZAMIC 12.6%

Public 37.3%

17. Chimba Crocodile Farm

Chimba Crocodile Farm was handed back to original owners due to government decision.

18. Choma Milling Company

Choma milling was sold on competitive tender to Nshima Ltd of Lusaka for K1 billion plus liabilities of K200 million.

19. Cleanwell Dry Cleaners

Cleanwell Dry cleaners was sold on competitive tender to Swan Dry Cleaners for a total package of K89 million.

20. Consolidated Tyre Services

CTS was sold on competitive tender basis to Jane Chibulu Penza & Amon Kambole Sikazwe for K760 million cash.

21. Coolwell systems Ltd.

Coolwell systems Limited was sold on competitive tender basis to Professor F.D Yamba of Lusaka for the Kwacha equivalent of US$ 74 000 for shares deferred over 20 quarters with interest @ 10% and the principal to be repaid in three equal annual instalments beginning with the end of the third year.

22. Crested Crane Hotel

Crested Crane Hotel was sold on competitive tender basis to Mr Charles Mpundu for the purchase consideration of k11.10 million cash.

23. Crushed Stone Sales Ltd.

Crushed Stone Sales was sold to MBO Team on competitive tender basis for K110 million deferred over a five year period.

24. Dairy Produce Board – Chipata

DPB Chipata was sold on competitive tender basis to Pyanjala (Eastern Dairies) for $150,000 plus K6 million cash.

26. Dairy Produce Board – Kabwe

DPB Kabwe was sold on competitive tender basis to Kabwe Farmers Co-operative Society for K24 million cash.

27. Dairy Produce Board – Lusaka, Mazabuka, Kitwe, Chingola, Mufulira

DPB Lusaka, Mazabuka, Kitwe, Chingola and Mufulira depots were sold on competitive tender basis to Bonzam Ltd for

US$ 800,000.

28. Dairy Produce Board – Ndola

DPB Ndola was sold on competitive tender basis to Northern Dairy Ltd for K35 million cash.

29.Duncan, Gilbey and Matheson (Z) Limited

40.7% of the company’s shares were sold on right of pre-emption to Douglas Morgan Limited, a private company incorporated in the Bahamas for US$ 77,000 cash.

30. Dunlop (Zambia) Limited

24% GRZ Shares in Dunlop (Zambia) Limited were sold for US$51,375.21 on right of pre-emption basis to Dunlop Africa investments Limited.

31.Eagle travel Limited

Eagle travel Limited was sold on a competitive tender basis to Quantum investments Limited of Lusaka for a total price of K157, 135,900.

32. ENGINEERING SERVICES CORPORATION

(ESCO)

33. ESCO LUSAKA

National Pension Scheme Authority purchased the

Lusaka property for k13,000,500,000.00 in October 2008

NAPSA had awarded a contract to G5 Group of South Africa and a consortium of Zambian companies to construct a multi purpose business Complex Known as Levy Junction Business Park

33.Elephant’s Head Hotel

Elephant’s Head Hotel was sold on competitive tender basis to Chainama Hotel Ltd for K410 million cash.

34. FDS – Kabwe

Forest Department Sawmill Assets of Kabwe were sold on competitive to Kabwe Press for the purchase price of K18, 050,000 cash.

35.FDS – Solowezi

Forest Department Sawmill Assets of Solowezi were sold to Pittsburg Engineering Limited for the purchase price of K11.5 million cash.

36. General Pharmaceuticals Limited

General Pharmaceuticals was sold on competitive tender basis to Mutashi Limited of Lusaka for the total price of K250 million.

37. Indeco Milling – Kasama Mill

Indeco Milling – Kasama Mill was sold on competitive tender basis to GBM Trucking Zambia Limited for K1, 281,958,000 cash plus all liabilities.

38. Indeco Milling – Luangwa Mill

Indeco Milling – Luangwa Mill was sold on competitive tender basis to Goodward Mulubwa for K90 million cash.

39. Indeco Milling – Mansa Mill

Indeco Milling – Mansa Mill was sold on right of first refusal to MBO for K150 million payable K15 million cash and balance deferred.

40. Indeco Milling – Mukushi Mill

Indeco Milling – Mukushi Mill was sold on right of first refusal to MBO for K115 million payable K25 million cash and balance deferred.

41. Indeco Milling – Mongu Mill

Indeco Milling – Mongu Mill was sold on competitive tender basis to APG Motors Ltd of Lusaka for K450 million cash plus all liabilities.

42. Indeco Milling – Ndola Mill

Indeco Milling – Ndola Mill was sold on competitive tender basis to Dr R.L Mahtani of Ndola for US$ 1million cash plus take over of K3.2 billion Liabilities

43. Indeni Petroleum Refinery Company Limited

5% Shares of GRZ’s 50% shares in Indeni Petroleum Refinery were offered to the Zambia privatisation Trust Fund (ZPTF) for future floatation in the Zambia Public. The ZPTF accepted the offer in August 2003.

44. Intercontinental Hotel – Livingstone

Intercontinental Hotel – Livingstone was sold on competitive tender to Sun international of South Africa for the purchase price of US$6.5 Million. The purchase included leasehold rights to Rainbow Lodge.

45. Intercontinental Hotel – Lusaka

Intercontinental Hotel – Lusaka was sold on competitive tender to Marasa holdings of Uganda for the purchase price of US$8.8 million.

46. KM Katai

KM Katai was handed back to the Administrator of the Estate of KM Katai, Talwakalumo Enterprises due to Government decision.

47. Kabwe Industrial fabrics Limited

Kabwe Industrial fabrics Limited was sold on competitive tender to Namibstar (Pty) Ltd and Knightsbridge Industrial Investment for the purchase consideration of US$ 300,000 cash plus liabilities.

48. Kacholola Hotel

Kacholola Hotel was sold on right of first refusal to MBO and equity partner, Dr Moses Banda for K28 million payable K21 million cash and the balance deferred over 1 year.

49. Kabwe Tannery Limited

50. Kafironda Limited

34% Shares in Kafironda Limited was sold on right pre-emption to ICE Explosives (Africa) Limited for a purchase consideration of US$ 783,902 cash.

51. Kafue National Park – Kafwala Camp

Kafwala Camp is leased by the Ministry of tourism to Busanga Trails Limited on a right of first refusal basis

52. Kafue National Park – Lufupa Camp

Lufupa Camp is leased by the Ministry of tourism to Busanga Trails Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

53. Kafue National Park – Moshi Camp

Moshi Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism on competitive tender to Star of Africa (Pvt) Limited jointly owned by Callow Ventures (Pty) limited registered in British Virgin Islands and the Zimbabwe Sun Limited.

54. Kafue National park – Muyukuyuku Picnic Spot

Mayukwayukwa Picnic Spot has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Pro Africa Safaris for 15 years.

55. Kafue National Park – Ntemwa Lodge

Ntemwa Lodge is leased by the Ministry of Tourism on competitive tender to Chilongozi Safaris, formerly Tongabezi River Safaris.

56. Kafue national Park – Nanzhila Park

Nanzhila is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Chundukwa Adventures on a competitive tender basis

56. Kafue National Park – Treetops Camp

Treetops Camp is leased by Ministry of Tourism to Treetops Management Committee on a competitive basis.

57. Kapiri Glass Products limited

89% shares in Kapiri Glass products were sold of pre-emption to Floco of Hamburg for US$1.4million plus liabilities and investment commitment of US$7 million bringing their shareholding to 98%. The remaining 2% shares are held by Zambia National Provident Fund.

58.Kawambwa Tea Company

Kawambwa Tea was sold on competitive tender basis to Metal Distributors (UK) Limited for K400 million cash.

59.Kafue Textiles (Zambia) Limited

The assets of KTZ were sold to MB International, a Zambian

Company for a purchase consideration of US$ 1million. MB International also agreed to write off K 1.2 billion owed to them by KTZ.

60. La Hacienda Hotel

La Hacenda Hotel was sold on competitive tender basis to Stanford M Hlazo of Mumbwa for K25 million cash.

61.Lake Hotels Limited

Lake Hotels was sold on competitive tender basis to Hon. Ben Mwiinga for US$611,400 plus all liabilities payable US$35,700 cash and the balance deferred over a 2 year period.

62. Lint Company of Zambia Chipata Unit

Lintco –Chipata was sold on competitive tender basis to Cotton of South Africa for Rand 3 million cash.

63.Lint Company of Zambia Gwembe Unit

Lintco – Gwembe was sold on competitive tender basis to Lonrho Zambia for US$2 million cash.

64. Lint Company of Zambia Lusaka Unit

Lintco – Lusaka was sold on competitive tender basis to Lonrho Zambia for US$4 million cash.

65. Lochinvar Camping Site

Lochinvar Camping Site together with Lochinvar Park – Community Camp Site were not available for leasing and were handed over to the community. These camps are on one site and being run by the community themselves.

66. Lochinvar Park – community Camp Site

Lochinvar Park – Community Camp Site together with Lochinvar Camping Site were not available for leasing and were handed over to the community. These camps are on one site and being run by the community

67. Lower Zambezi Park – A1 Chiawa Site

Chiawa Site is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to G & G Safari on a competitive tender basis.

68. Lower Zambezi Park – A2 Chifungulu Site

A2 Chifungulu Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Hartobezi Safari on a competitive tender basis.

69. Lower Zambezi Park – A3 Mwambashi Site

Mwambashi Site is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Zambezi River Safaris on a competitive tender basis.

70. Lower Zambezi Park – B1 Nkalange Site

Nkalange Site is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to River Horse Safaris on a competitive tender basis.

71. Lower Zambezi Park – B2 Chifungulu Island Site

B2 Chifungulu Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Tongabezi Safaris on a competitive tender basis.

72. Lower Zambezi Park – B3 Musanga Camp

B3 Site is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Kiambi Safaris on a competitive tender basis.

73. Lower Zambezi Park – Munsensenshi Site

Munsenseshi Site has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Wilco Limited on a competitive tender basis.

74. Lower Zambezi Park – Mushika Site

Mushika Site has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Safaris Expeditions (Z0 Limited on a competitive tender basis.

75. Luangwa Industries

Luangwa Industries Limited was sold on a competitive tender basis to TATA (Z) Limited for the purchase consideration of US$379,876.20

76.Lublend Limited

48.9% additional GRZ shares in Lublend (Zambia) Limited were sold for US$104,157 Mobil, Agip and Total on right of pre-emption basis. However, Caltex did not take up the offered shares which will be re-offered to the three oil companies on the basis of their current holding.

77. Lukanga Investment and Development Company Limited

Lukanga Investments and Development Company was sold under creditors receivership.

78. Lundazi Castle Hotel has been leased to Mr. Chifumu Banda and Rodgers Kunika for a period of 25 years.

79. Lusaka Engineering Company Limited

60% ZIMCO shares in Lusaka Engineering were sold on competitive tender to Amanita Zambiana for a total package of K1.8 billion.

80. Lyambai Hotel

Lyambai Hotel was sold on competitive tender basis to Josiah Situmbeko Songongo et al of Lusaka for K55.2 million payable K27.6 million cash and balance deferred over 1 year.

81. Maamba Collieries Limited

Nava Bharat Ventures (Pte) of Singapore paid US$ 26.07 million for 65% shares in MCL. However, the actual purchase consideration paid was nil since after the completion accounts were prepared the liabilities of Maamba were about US$92.6 million which was significant higher than the value of the coal mine net of liabilities at US$40.12 million. ZCCM IH retained 35% shares in Maamba.

82. MEMACO Farm – Four Farms (One Lot)

Memaco Farms 1088, 1824, 1872 and 1873 were sold on competitive tender basis to Amedeaus International of Lusaka for US$232,000 cash.

83. MIL Construction Limited

MIL Construction was sold on right of first refusal to MBO for K120 million payable K12 million cash and balance deferred.

84. MIL Engineering & Tooling

MIL Engineering & Tooling was on right of first refusal to MBO for K220 million payable K88 million cash and balance deferred.

85. MIL Sawmilling & Joinery Limited

The 100% GRZ shares in MIL Sawmilling and Joinery were sold to Integrated Management Services Limited (IMSL) for a purchase price of K140 million. This was after the Government, Mulungushi Investment Ltd(in liquidation) and SGM Associates Ltd entered into a Novation Agreement with IMSL relating to the Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of Shares of the company.

86.Mansa Hotel

Mansa Hotel was sold on right of first refusal to MBO for K225 million payable K22.5 million cash and the balance deferred.

87. Metal Fabricators of Zambia Limited

33% shares in ZAMEFA were sold on right of pre-emption to Phelps Dodge for US$3.2 million bringing their shareholding to 82%. The remaining 18% shares were transferred to the Zambia Privatisation Trust Fund.

88.Mindeco Small Mines Limited

Mindeco Small Mines was sold on competitive tender basis to MBO and Technical Partner for K183 million.

89. Mosi oa Tunya –Makumbi Launch Site

Launch Site has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Eagle Travel Limited on a competitive tender basis.

90. Mosi oa Tunya Park – Fairyland Camp

Fairyland Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism on competitive tender to Star of Africa(Pvt) Limited jointly owned by Callow Ventures (Pty) Limited registered in British Virgin Islands and the Zimbabwe Sun Limited.

91. Mpelembe Drilling Limited

Mpelembe Drilling Limited was sold on competitive tender to the MBO Team for the purchase consideration of K335 million.

92.Mpende Fisheries

Mpende Fisheries was handed back to owner due to Government decision

93. Mwaiseni Stores Limited

Holding Company dissolved after privatizing operating units.

94.NDC Property – Chililabonbwe (Ref: 210 CB)

NDC Property – Chililabombwe (Ref: 210 CB) was sold on competitive tender basis to Zambezi Snack Bar for the total purchase consideration of K35 million.

95. NDC Property – Kabwe (Ref: 206 KB)

NDC Property – Kabwe was sold on competitive tender basis to sigma Investments for the total purchase consideration of K33 million.

96. NDC Property – Livingstone (Ref: 207 LS)

NDC Property – Livingstone (Ref: 206 LS) was sold on competitive tender basis to Lukoma Holdings for the total Purchase consideration of K35 million.

97. NDC Property – Mazabuka (Ref: 209 MB)

NDC Property – Mazabuka (Ref:209 MB) was sold on competitive tender basis to Mrs Anne Mung’omba for the total purchase consideration of K67 million.

98. NDC Property – Monze (Ref: 208 MZ)

NDC Property – Monze (Ref: 208 MZ) was sold on competitive basis to Mandes Supermarket for the total purchase consideration of K31 million.

99. NDC Property – Mufulira (Ref: 204 MF)

NDC Property – Mufulira (Ref: 204 MF) was sold on competitive tender basis to Sunbird Drug Stoare for the total purchase consideration of K25 million

100. NDC Property – Ndola (Ref: 203 ND)

NDC Property – Ndola) was sold on competitive tender basis to Chemopharm Limited for the total purchase consideration of K250 million

101.NDC Property – Parklands Kitwe (Ref: 202 KW)

NDC Property – Parklands Kitwe (Ref: 202 KW) was sold on competitive tender basis to Jin Feng Limited for the total purchase consideration of K48 million

102. NHDC – Chichele Lodge

Chichele Lodge is leased by the Ministry of Tourism on Competitive tender to Star of Africa (Pty) Limited jointly owned by Callow Ventures (Pty) Limited registered in Britain Virgin Islands and The Zimbabwe Sun Limited

103.NHDC – Kasaba Bay Lodge

Kasaba Bay Lodge is leased to Eco-Tourism by the Ministry of Tourism.

104. NHDC – Lochinvar Lodge

Lochinvar Lodge is leased by the Ministry of Tourism on competitive tender to Star of Africa (Pty) Limited jointly owned by Callow Ventures (Pty) registered in Britain Virgin Islands and the Zimbabwe Sun Limited.

105. NHDC – Mfuwe Lodge

Mfuwe Lodge has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Mfuwe Trails (Z) Limited on a competitive tender basis.

106. NHDC – Mufulira Hotel

Non-operating hotel closed by Directorate of State Enterprises.

107. NHDC – Nkamba Bay Lodge

Nkamba Bay Lodge has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Game Trackers Safari Limited on a competitive tender basis.

108. NHDC – Pamodzi Hotel

70% shares in Pamodzi Hotel were sole don competitive tender to TATA Zambia Ltd for the purchase consideration of US $2,536,000.00 plus all liabilities. The remaining shares will be offered on Public flotation

109. NHDC – Rainbow Lodge

The sale of Intercontinental Hotel – Livingstone on competitive tender to Sun International of South Africa for the purchase price of US $6.5 million included the leasehold rights to Rainbow Lodge.

110. NHS Property – Cairo Road (Ref: 301 LK)

NHS Property – Cairo Road (Ref: 301 LK) was sold on competitive tender basis to Shoprite for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 1,136,000.

111. NHS Property – Kabwata, Lusaka (Ref: 302 LK)

NHS Property – Kabwata, Lusaka (Ref: 302 LK) was sold on competitive tender basis to Valachi Enterprise for the total purchase consideration of K155 million.

112. NHS Property – Kitwe Matuka Ave (Ref: 303 KW)

NHS Property – Kitwe Mastuka Ave. (Ref: 303 KW) was sold on competitive tender basis to Shoprite for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 856,000.

113. NHS Property – Livingstone (Ref: 307 LS)

NHS Property – Livingstone (Ref: 307 LS) was sold on competitive tender basis to Shoprite for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 112,000

114.NHS Property – Mufulira (Ref: 304 MF)

NHS Property – Mufulira (Ref: 304 MF) was sold on competitive tender basis to Pep Stores Ltd for the total purchase consideration of US $110,000 cash.

115. NHS Property – Ndola (Ref: 306 ND)

NHS – Ndola was sold on competitive tender basis to Pepkor of South Africa as part of a package deal with ZCBC – Cairo, Lusaka and ZCBC – Kitwe for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 7.5 million.

116. NIEC Agencies Limited

Holding company dissolved after privatising operating units.

117. NIECO Farms

NIEC Farms was sold on competitive tender to EBM Chambers for K125 million

118. NIEC Overseas Services Zambia Limited

NIECOS was sold on competitive tender to the MBO Team for the total purchase consideration of K175 million payable K50 million cash and the balance deferred over 3 years.

119. Nanga Farms Limited

Nanga Farms was effectively privatised through signing of shareholders agreements with Commonwealth Development Corporation in January, 1993.

120. National Breweries Limited

21% shares in National Breweries were sold on right of pre-emption to Henricks Syndicate for US $1,785,000 brining their shareholding to 70%. The remaining 30% shares were offered to the public through the Zambia Privatisation Trust Fund.

121. National Drug Company Limited

National Drug Company Ltd was sold on competitive tender to Nachera Holdings Ltd and Patrick Chiumya, all of Lusaka for K900 million payable K700 million cash and K200 million deferred.

121. National Milling Company

51% shares in National Milling were sold on right of pre-emption to Erabus BV and Namib Mills for US $400,000 bringing their total shareholding to 100%.

122. Nchanga Farms – Mbala Farm

Mbala Farm was sold on competitive tender to RDS Investments for the purchase consideration of K510,000,000 cash.

123. Nchanga Farms – Mukumpu Ipumbu Farm

Mukumpu Ipumbu Farm & Mukumpu Kampemba Ranch were both sold on competitive tender to Commonwealth Development Corporation for the purchase US $7.2 million cash.

124. Ndole Bay

Ndole Bay was handed back to original owners due to Government decision.

125. New Savoy Hotel

100% GRZ shares in New Savoy Hotel Limited were sold to Integrated Hospitality Solutions Limited for a total package of K3.150 billion.

126. Nkwazi Manufacturing Company Limited

86% shares in Nkwazi were sold on right of pre-emption to M K Patel for K100 million cash.

127. Norgroup Plastics Limited

Norgroup Plastics was sold on Competitive tender to Simba Chemicals Industries of Ndola for the purchase consideration of K300 million cash plus liabilities.

128. Northern Breweries (1995) PLC

Northern Breweries was sold on competitive tender to Lonrho Limited for US $9 million.

129. Ntingila Fisheries

Ntingila Fisheries was handed back to previous owner due to Government decision. Consideration paid to Ministry of Lands.

130. Nyika National Park – Nyika Camp

Nyika Camp has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Robin Pope Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal.

131. PC Sichivula

P C

138. Rycus Heavy Haulage

50,260 GRZ shares in Rycus Heavy Haulage which were not paid for by some members of the MBO team were withdrawn and offered to the non-defaulting members of the MBO team for a purchase consideration of K125,650,000 on the right of first.

139. Scaw Limited

Scaw Limited was sold on competitive tender to Beekay Engineering of India for US2 million cash plus all liabilities.

140. South Luangwa Camp – Nsolo Camp

Nsolo Camp has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Kapani Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

141.

South Luangwa Park – Big Lagoon

Big Lagoon Camp has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Eco-Tourism Limited on a competitive tender basis.

142.

South Luangwa Park – Chamilandu Camp

Chamilandu Camp has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Chinzombo Safaris Limited on a right of right refusal basis.

143. South Luangwa Park – Kakuli Camp

Kakuli Camp has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Savanna Trails Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

144. South Luangwa Park – Kapamba Camp

Kapamba Camp has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Kapamba Trails Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

145. South Luangwa Park – Luambe Camp

Leased by the Ministry of Tourism to ZAMCAN – Luangwa wilderness on a 25 year lease.

146. South Luangwa Park – Luanfwa Camp

Luamfwa Camp has been leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Transact Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

147. South Luangwa Park – Luwi Camp

Luwi Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Kapani Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

148. South Luangwa Park – Manzi Camp

Manzi Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Chinzombo Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

149.

South Luangwa Park – Muchenja Camp

Muchenja Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Savannah Trails Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

150.

South Luangwa Park – Nsefu Camp

Nsefu Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to wilderness Trails Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

151. South Luangwa Park – Old Lion Camp

Old Lion Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Eco – Tourism Limited on a competitive tender basis.

152.

South Luangwa Park – Tena Tena Camp

Tena Tena Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Robin Pope Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

153.

South Luangwa Park – zebra Pan

Zebra Pan Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Robin Pope Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

154. South Luangwa Park – Zebra Plain Camp

Zebra Plain Camp is leased by the Ministry of Tourism to Tundwe Safaris Limited on a right of first refusal basis.

155. Supa Baking Company – Kitwe Bakery

Supa Baking company – kitwe bakery was sold on competitive tender to mr. Reniie of kitwe for K380 million

156. Tobacco Leaf Limited – (National Tobacco Company)

National Tobacco Company – Natco was sold on right of f irst refusal to the Tobacco Association of Zambia for the Total consideration of US$ 500,000.

157.ZADL Farms – Chainda Dairy Farm

Chainda Dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to HS Limited of Lusaka for the total purchase consideration of K96.8 million cash

158. ZADL Farms – Chilongolo Farm

Chilogolo Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Zamdaell Farms Limited of Lusaka for the total purchase consideration of K330 million cash.

159. ZADL Farms – Chipata Dairy Farm

Chipata dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Eastern Dairies Limited for the total purchase consideration of K95 million cash.

160. ZADL Farms – Hartley Farm

Hartley Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Hon Gilbert Mululu for the total purchase consideration of K85.5 million cash.

161.

ZADL Farms – Holding Farm

Holding Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Evergreen Farm Limited for the total purchase consideration of K30.8 million cash.

162. ZADL Farms – Kafubu Dairy Farm, Ndola

Kafubu Dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Ernest Mutamboh of Lusaka for the total purchase consideration of US$ 320, 000

163. ZADL Farms – Kapilyomba Dairy Farm

Kapilyomba Dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Parkside Trust Limited for the total purchase consideration of K185, 999, 000 cash.

164. ZADL Farms – Kasama Dairy Farm

Kasama Dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Bwikashi Properties Limited for the total purchase consideration of K50.2 million cash.

165. ZADL Farms – Katito Crop Farm

Katito Crop Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to G Sikasote of Lusaka for the total purchase consideration of K150 million cash.

166. ZADL Farms – Mansa Dairy Farm

Mansa Dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Mr P M. Chipulu for the total purchase consideration of K50 million cash.

167. ZADL Farms – Minisini Crop Farm

Minisini Crop Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Golden Valley agriculture Research Trust for the total purchase consideration of K100 million cash.

168.

ZADL Farms – Mongu Dairy Farm

Mongu Dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to APG Motors Limited for the total purchase consideration of K20 million cash.

169.

ZADL Farms – Nkumba Piggery & Feedlot, Lusaka

Nkumba Piggery & feedlot was sold on competitive tender basis to RP Investments Limited for the total purchase consideration of K81 million cash.

170.

ZADL Farms – Simmenthal Stud Farm

Simmenthal Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Mr Choongo for the total purchase consideration of K81 million cash.

171. ZADL Farms – Solwezi Dairy Farm

Solwezi Dairy Farm was sold on competitive tender basis to Kansanshi dynamics Limited for the total purchase consideration of K111.5 million cash.

172. ZAFFICO – Dola Hill Sawmill

ZAFFICO – Dola Hill Sawmill was sold on competitive tender basis to Wood Processing Limited for the total purchase consideration of US$ 500,000 for the portion of standing plantation volume and US$ 65, 000 f or the sawmill assets.

173. ZAFFICO – Kafubu Sawmill

ZAFFICO – Kafubu Sawmill was sold on competitive tender basis to the MBO Team led consortium called Copperbelt Forestry company for the total purchase consideration of US$ 1, 150, 000 cash plus all third party liabilities as at the take over.

174.

ZAFFICO – Kalibu Sawmill

ZAFFICO – Kalibu Sawmill was sold on competitive tender basis to MBO Team led consortium called Copperbelt Forestry company for the total purchase consideration of US$ 100, 000 cash for the plantation and K620, 000, 000 cash for the Sawmill assets.

175. ZAL Elevators

ZAL Elevators was sold on right of first refusal to MBO Team and their joint venture partners for K85 million.

176. Zambia Telecommunication Company

LAP GreenN of Libya paid US$ 257 million consideration for 75 per cent shares in ZAMTEL. GRZ retained 25% shares in the company. All

employees were declared redundant. LAP GreenN employed new employees on fresh conditions and terms of employment.

177.

Zambia National Commercial Bank plc

In April 2007, Zambia National Commercial Bank PLC (“Zanaco”) was partially privatized with the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) selling a 49% stake in Zanaco to Rabobank Group

The final stage of the privatization was completed in November 2008 by the offer for sale of 25.8% of the shares held by Zambia Privatisation Trust Fund (ZPTF) (on behalf of GRZ) to the Public

Zanaco simultaneously raised new capital through an Offer for Subscription.

178. ZCBC Property – Cairo Road (Ref: 601 LK)

ZCBC Property – Cairo Road (Ref: 601 LK) was sold on competitive tender basis to Pepkor of South Africa as part of a package deal with NHS – Ndola and ZCBC – Kitwe for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 7.5 million.

179. ZCBC Property – Chililabombwe (Ref: 4526)

ZCBC Property – Chililabombwe (Ref: 4526) was sold on competitive tender basis to Shoprite of South Africa for the total purchase consideration of US$ 30,000.

180.

ZCBC Property – Chingola (Ref: 604 CG)

ZCBC Property – Chililabombwe (Ref: 604 CG) was sold on competitive tender basis to Shoprite of South Africa for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 127, 000 cash.

181.

ZCBC Property – Kabwe (Ref: 608 KB)

ZCBC Property – Kabwe (Ref: 608 KB) was sold on competitive tender basis to Shoprite of South Africa for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 127, 000 cash.

182. ZCBC Property – Kasama (Ref: 609 KS)

ZCBC Property – Kasama (Ref: 609 KS) was sold on competitive tender basis to Daksha stores for the total purchase consideration of K111 million cash.

183.

ZCBC Property – Kitwe (Ref: 602 KW)

ZCBC Property – Kitwe (Ref: 602 KW) was sold on competitive tender basis to Pep Stores Limited as part of the package deal for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 7.5 million.

184.

ZCBC Property – Luanshya (Ref: 609 LH)

ZCBC Property – Luanshya (Ref: 306 LH) was sold on competitive tender basis to Pepkor Stores Limited for the total purchase consideration of US$ 50, 000.

185. ZCBC Property – Mufulira (Ref: 605 MF)

ZCBC Property – Mufulira (Ref: 605 MF) was sold on competitive tender basis to Daksha stores for the total purchase consideration of SA Rand 93, 000

186. ZCBC Property – Petauke (Ref: 6326)

ZCBC Property – Petauke (Ref: 6326) was sold on competitive tender basis to Pep Stores Limited for the total purchase consideration of US$ 30, 000.

187.

ZCBC Property – River side Kitwe (Ref:606KW)

ZCBC Property – Kitwe (Ref: 606 KW) was sold on competitive tender basis to Vin-Mas Ltd for the total purchase consideration of K133 million cash.

188.

ZCBC Property – Solowezi Ref: 2426)

ZCBC Property – Solowezi Ref: 2426) was sold on competitive tender basis to Pep Stores Ltd for the total purchase consideration of US$ 50, 000.

189. ZCCM (B) – Luanshya Division

ZCCM (B) – Luanshya Division/ Baluba mining and metallurgical complex (the “BCo” Package) excluding the precious Metals plant was sold on competitive tender basis to Binani Industries an International company registered in both the United kingdom and India.

The negotiated purchase consideration comprising cash at close of US$ 35 million and ZCCM retained interest of 15%.

190.ZCCM (C) – Mufurila Division

ZCCM (C) – Mufurila Division together with Nkana Mine, concentrator and Cobalt Plant was sold on competitive tender basis to First Quantum mines Limited and Glencore International AG.

The negotiated purchase consideration of US$43 million comprising cash at close of US$ 20 million and US$ 23 million deferred.

ZCCM retained interest of 10%.

191.

ZCCM (D) – Chambishi Copper Mine

ZCCM (D) – Chambishi copper mine assets were sold on competitive tender basis to China Non-Ferrous Metal Industries of the republic of China.

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at close of US$ 20 million and ZCCM retained interest of 15%.

192. ZCCM (E) – Kansanshi Copper Mine

ZCCM (E) – Kansanshi Copper Mine was sold on competitive tender basis to Cyprus Amax of the USA.

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at close of US$ 3 million, conditions deferred cash of US$ million (Depends on the results of the feasibility studies) and ZCCM retained interest of 20%.

Cyprus Amax is currently conducting feasibility studies and exploration works that are expected to lead to large scale mining.

193. ZCCM (F) – Nampundwe Pyrite Mine

ZCCM (F) – Nampundwe Pyrite Mine which is part of the package of assets comprising, Nchanga Division including the Chingola Refractory Ore dumps (CROs) and Konkola Division including the Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) was sold on competitive tender basis to a consortium comprising Zambia Copper Investment (ZCI), International Finance company (IFC) and the commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC) . The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at close of US$ 30 million, conditional/ deferred cash of US 60 million (depends on the results of the feasibility studies) and ZCCM retained interest of 20% plus future copper and cobalt future price participation of US$ 125m.

194. ZCCM (H) – Ndola precious Metals Plant

At bid closing on 28 February 1997, no serious offers were received for this package. Following a re-tender, the package has been sold to Binani Group. Completion was archived in November 1998.

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at close of US$ 350, 000 and Future performance related participation/ Sharing.

195.

ZCCM (J) – Power Division

The ZCCM Power division (excluding the bulk transport, its assets and fleet vehicles) was sold on competitive tender basis to the Copperbelt Energy Consortium comprising National grid company and Midland Power International both of the United kingdom, together with a team of some ZCCM managers.

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at close of US$ 50 million ZCCM retained Interest of 20% and Unconditional debt assumption of US$ 73 million and Conditional debt assumption of US$ 61 million.

196. ZCCM (L) – Chingola Refractory Ores Dumps

ZCCM (L) – Chingola Refractory Ores Dumps (CROs) which is part of the package of assets comprising Nchanga Division, Konkola Division including Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) and Nampundwe Pyrite Mine was sold on competitive tender basis to a consortium comprising Zambia Copper Investment (ZCI), International Finance company (IFC) and the commonwealth Development corporation (CDC) .

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at the close of US$ 30 million, conditional/ deferred cash of US$ 60 million (depends on the results of the feasibility studies) and ZCCM retained interest of 20% plus future copper and cobalt price participation of US$ 125 million.

197.

ZCCM – Bulk Transport

The ZCCM Bulk Transport assets were sold to the Bulk Transport Limited (BTL) on a competitive tender basis at a purchase consideration of US$ 180, 000 extinguished as a debt-swap with Dar Farms and ZCCM.

BTL was formed by Certain employees of ZCCM constituting a Management Buy Out (MBO) Team and a strategic partner (Dar Farms).

198. ZCCM – Chibuluma Mine

The ZCCM – Chibuluma Mine assets were sold on a competitive tender basis limited and Miranda Mine Limited both of South Africa Junior mining companies; Crew Development Corporation, a Canadian development company and Genbel Limited (Formerly Randex Limited), a mining finance company of Australia .

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at close of US$ 17.5 million, ZCCM retained Interest of 15% and Future Copper and Cobalt price participation Schemes.

199. Monarch

200.

ZCCM – Konkola Division

ZCCM Konkola Division which is part of the package of assets comprising Nampundwe Pyrite Mine, Nchanga Division including Chingola Refractory Ore Dumps and Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) and was sold on competitive tender basis to a consortium comprising Zambia Copper Investment (ZCI), International Finance company (IFC) and the commonwealth Development corporation (CDC) .

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at the close of US$ 30 million, conditional/ deferred cash of US$ 60 million (depends on the results of the feasibility studies) and ZCCM retained interest of 20% plus future copper and cobalt price participation of US$ 125 million.

201.

ZCCM – Nchanga Division

Nchanga Division including the Chingola Refractory Ore dumps (CRO’s) which is part of the package of assets comprising, Konkola division including the Konkola

Deep Mining project (KDMP) and Nampundwe Pyrite Mine was sold on competitive tender basis to a consortium comprising Zambia copper investment (ZCI) , International Finance company (IFC) and the Commonwealth Development Corporation (CDC).

The negotiated purchase consideration comprised cash at close of US$ 60 million (depends on the results of the feasibility studies) and ZCCM retained interest of 20% future copper and cobalt future price participation of US$ 125 million.

202. ZCCA – Nkana Mine

ZCCA – Nkana Mine, Concentrator and cobalt plant together with Mufulira Division was sold on a competitive tender basis to First Quantum minerals Limited and Glencore International AG.

The negotiated purchase consideration of US$ 43 million comprised cash at close of US$ 20 and US$ 23 million deferred.

ZCCM retained Interest of 10%.

203.

ZCCM – Techpro Zambia Limited

ZCCM – Techpro Zambia Limited was sold to a Management Buy Out (MBO) Team for the cash consideration of

US$ 200, 000.

204.ZCCM Kabwe Water & Sewerage Plants

ZCCM Kabwe Water & Sewerage Plants were sold to the Kabwe Municipal Council for a total purchase consideration of K241 million.

205.

ZCCM Lusemfwa & Mulungushi Power Station

The assets in ZCCM Lusenfwa & Mulungushi Power Stations were sold to Lusemfwa Hydro Power Company Limited for

US$ 250, 000.

206.

ZNPWS – Chakwenga Lodge

ZNPWS – Chakwenga Lodge is leased by the Ministry of tourism to Hartobezi.

207.

ZNPWS – Munda Wanga & Botanical Gardens

ZNPWS – Munda Wanga & Botanical Gardens is leased by the ministry of tourism to Munda Wanga Limited owned by Progressive life Zambia and Kalimba Farms Limited.

208. ZNWMC Property – Chipata (Ref: 702 CP)

ZNWMC Property – Chipata (Ref: 702 CP) was sold on competitive tender basis to Mr and Mrs Patrick Ngulube for the Total purchase consideration of K85 million cash.

Document signed 14 September 1995

209.

ZNWMC Property – Choma (Ref: 709 CM)

ZNWMC Property – Choma (Ref: 709 CM) was sold on competitive tender basis to Betrich Marketing for the Total purchase consideration of K28 million cash.

Document signed 22 June 1995

210. ZNWMC – Head Office (Ref: 710 LK)

ZNWMC Head office was sold on competitive tender to Printpak Zambia Limited for the purchase consideration of k250 million cash.

211. ZNWMC Property– Kasama (Ref: 709 KS)

The Kasama Property was sold to House of Kasama on competitive tender for the purchase consideration of K25 million cash.

212. ZNWMC Property – Katete (Ref: 6287)

ZNWMC Katete was sold on competitive tender basis to Pep Storees Limited for the total purchase consideration of

US$ 20,000.

213. ZNWMC Property – Longolongo Road (Ref: 705 LK)

ZNWMC Property – (ref: 705 LK) was sold on competitive tender basis to Dr Joseph Kasonde for the total purchase consideration of K315 million cash.

214. ZNWMC Property – Mongu (Ref: 708 MG)

ZNWMC Property – (Ref: 708 MG) was sold on competitive tender basis to Agribim Limited for the total purchase consideration of K30 million.

215. ZSBS – Kalambo Rd, Lusaka

Kalambo unit was sold on competitive tender to Zambia Revenue Authority for K320 million cash

216. ZSBS – Kitwe Manufacturing Unit

Kitwe Manufacturing unit was sold to Wood processing Company Limited for US $385,500.

217. ZSBS – Kitwe Sales Outlet

Kitwe Sales outlet was sold on competitive tender to Spectra Oil for K81 million.

218. ZSBS – Lusaka Door Manufacturing Unit

Lusaka Door factory was sold on competitive tender to S C Kopulande for $250,000 payable US $25,000 cash and balance deferred.

219. ZSBS – Sales Outlet, Buyantanshi Rd, Lusaka

Buyantanshi unit was sold on competitive tender to Phillips Electrical and M. Sirajuddin, both of Lusaka for the total consideration of K521 million

220.

ZSIC – Zambia State Insurance Medical Trust Ltd

Insurance Medical trust was franchised to staff and workers on basis of mutual benefit.

221.

ZSIC – Zambia State Property Development Company

Non-operational company closed down and wound up by Zambia State Insurance Corporaiton.

222.ZSIC – Zambia State Security Limited

Non-operational company closed down and wound up by Zambia State Insurance Corporation

221.

Zamcargo

Zamcarco was sold on competitive tender basis to MBO team & Intertrek for US $522,000 cash including all liabilities save employee liabilities

222. Zambia Breweries Limited (Lusaka)

The company was split into two divisions to be sold separately. The minority shareholders, Zamanglo Industrial Corporation Limited (ZAMIC), exercised their pre-emptive rights to purchase the Central division and agreed to waive their pre-emtpive rights over the Northern division

ZAMIC purchased 90 per cent of the Central Division Brewery at an agred price of US $13, 815,000 together with the Central division residential properties at an agreed price of US $1,956,004. Following the netting off of their 25 per cent ownership in the company, a total of US $6,677,250 represents full payment for 90% of the Central division

223.

Zambia Cashew Company

87.5 per cent shares in Zambia Cashew Company were sold on competitive tender basis to Western Cashew Industries Limited for the purchase consideration of K100 million. The remaining 12.5 per cent is held by Commonwealth Development Corporation.

224. Zambia Ceramics Limited

Zambia Ceramics was sold on competitive tender to the MBO Team and their equity partner Pheonix Capital Ltd of Lusaka for US $220,000 cash plus all liabilities.

225.

Zambia Clay – Housing

Mortgages have been executed with most of the sitting tenants.

226.

Zambia Coffee Company Ltd

Zambia Coffee was sold on competitive tender to African Plantations Corporation LCD for US$115,694 plus all liabilities.

227.

Zambia Cold Storage – Chipata Plant

Chipata unit was sold on competitive tender to Mosali Agro Food Processors for K124.5 million

228. Zambia Cold Storage – Kabwe Retail Outlet

Kabwe Retail Outlet was sold on competitive tender basis to Raymond G Lewis of Kabwe for K37.5 million cash.

229.

Zambia Cold Storage – Kasama Plant

Kasama unit was sold on competitive tender to Northern Province Cooperative Union for a price of K61 million.

230.

Zambia Cold Storage – Livingstone Plant

Livingstone unit was sold on competitive tender to APG Motors for K180 million cash.

231. Zambia Cold Storage – Lusaka Plant

Zambia Cold Storage – Lusaka Plant was sold on competitive tender to Kembe Estates Ltd of Lusaka for K850 million cash plus liabilities of K200 million.

232.

Zambia Cold Storage – Mongu Plant

Mongu unit was sold on competitive tender to Mongu Meat Corporation plc for K150 million cash.

233.

Zambia Cold Storage Corp – Fountain Farm

Zambia Cold Storage – Fountain Farm was sold on competitive tender to Moses K. Nawa for the purchase consideration of K31,150,000.00

234. Zambia Concrete Limited

Zambia Concrete was sold on competitive tender to Frase Fyfe and Poseidon Construction for the purchase consideration of K125 million.

235. Zambia Detonators

70% shares in Zambia Detonators were sold to the minority shareholders, Nitro Nobel on pre-emptive rights for the purchase consideration of US $1,260,000. The sale resulted in the company being 100% owned by Nitro Nobel.

236. Zambia Engineering & Contracting Company Limited

ZECCO was sold on right of pre-emption to Energo Projekt for K415.8 million cash plus all liabilities.

237. Zambia Horticultural Products Ltd

Zamhort Lusaka was sold on competitive tender to Foodcorp Limited for a total package of US $3.565 million of which US $1.1 million was a cash consideration.

238.

Zambia Housing Development Fund Ltd

Non-operational company dissolved under the Companies Act of 1994.

240. Zambia Maltings Ltd

Zambia Maltings Limited was sold to Sable Transport for the total price of K120 million cash.

241. Zambia National Insurance Brokers Ltd

Zambia National Insurance Brokers was sold on competitive tender to the management buy out team for K150 million cash.

242. Zambia National Shipping Line.

Non-operational company dissolved under the British Companies Act 1985.

243. Zambia Oxygen Limited

70% majority shareholding was sold on competitive tender to African Oxygen Limited of South Africa for US $4.6 million.

244. Zambia Pork Products

Zambia Pork Products was sold on competitive tender to Webster C Musukwa of Lusaka for K300 million plus K200 million employee liabilities.

245.

Zambia Railways Limited

The concession agreement was signed with NLPI/Spoornet on 14th February 2003. The commercial terms are as follows; Fixed concession fee of US$ 253,500,844 spread over 20 years plus a variable fee of 5% on turnover and an investment pledge of US $64,300,000.

246. Zambia Seed Company Limited

Some changes at shareholding level took place in March 1999 whereby GRZ shareholding in the company was reduced from 40% to 37.5 %. ZCF and ZSPA combined shareholding was also reduced from 40% to 10%. As a result of this Svalof Weibull AB shareholding increased from 10% to 27.5 % while Swedfund International AB shareholding increased from 10% to 25%.

247. Zambia State Financing Company Limited

Zambia State Financing was sold on competitive tender to the MBO Team and their equity partner, Geshom Mumba for the purchase consideration of K70 million.

248. Zambia Sugar Company Limited

Tate & Lyle paid US $20.8million for 40% of shares – price offset by $6 million for surrender of rights. CDC paid equivalent US $16 million for 30% of shares and will provide US $15 million in new financing. Joint New investment commitment US $69 million. Following flotations 30% of shares will be in hands of Zambian public. Flotation of initial 7% took place in August 1996.

249. Zuva Zambia Ltd

Zuva Zambia Limited was sold to L & C Wapamesa of Lusaka for the Kwacha equivalent of US $27,690 cash.

COMPANIES UNDER PREPARATION

251. Contract Haulage

252. Kafue National Park – Ngoma Lodge

253. Kariba Minerals Limited

254. Mukuba Hotel

255. Mulobezi Railway

256. National Airports Corporation – Livingstone

257. National Airports corporation – Mfuwe

258. National Airports Corporation – Ndola

259. Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia

260. State Lotteries Board

261. TAZAMA Pipeline

262. Tanzania Zambia Railways Limited

263. Zambia Educational Publishing House

264. Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation

265. Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS)

266. Zambia Postal Services Corporation (ZAMPOST)

267. Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC)

268.INDENI

269. Motor City Ltd

DGH Poly Products Ltd.

270.Ndola Lime Limited