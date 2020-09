PRIVATIZATION TRIBUNAL IS USELESS, LET’S TACKLE REAL ISSUES – KALUMBA

By Rick Nchito

Former Finance Minister Dr Katele Kalumba says there is no need to set up a tribunal or inquiry for privatization but suggests Lungu can direct investigative wings such as the ACC to follow up the matter on how the process was handled if he sees it fit.

And Dr Kalumba says no one in government was sleeping during the privatization process and that if anyone did something wrong, then kaya.