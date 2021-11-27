PROBE KAMPYONGO ON NRC ISSUANCE PROGRAM

There’s reason enough to believe that potentially hundreds of thousands of NRC’S were issued to underage children and foreigners, mainly from Malawi.

This was a deliberate program run by the PF to artificially increase voter registration numbers in what it perceived to be its strongholds.

There was also systemic discrimination in the issuance of NRC’S.

Very few NRC’S were issued in Southern, Western and North Western Province.

This was a deliberate ploy by the PF to suppress voter registration numbers in these provinces.

As Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo oversaw and supervised this dirty program.

Following the arrest of the former Petauke DC for giving out over 1000 NRC’S to children, the police should investigate upwards and arrest those at the top who were commanding this criminal exercise.- NDC