PROBLEMS IN CHASEFU HAVE MADE ME ASPIRE SO THAT THROUGH THE UPND WE CAN LIBERATE THE PEOPLE IN THE CONSTITUENCY – NG’OMA

23/07/2021

UPND Chasefu constituency candidate Mr Lufeyo Ng’oma charged that the people of chasefu have been neglected by the current regime as it can be seen through poor road networks, poor water provision, poor health services as you can’t access medicines from the hospital, high cost of doing farming amongst other things.

Mr Ng’oma said this when he featured on the chasefu constituency debates featuring all aspiring Mps which was organised by a community radio station chikaya radio.

And independent aspiring candidate Mr Nyambose asked the people through the debate program to wash their faces and open their eyes widely so that they can vote wisely against the problems they faced.

Meanwhile FDD aspiring candidate who is also a former member of parliament Mr Chifumu Banda SC wondered if Constituency Development Funds (CDF) stopped after he lost in 2016 as there have been no development immediately PF candidate won.

And PF chasefu constituency candidate Dr Thomas Mtonga alleged that the people of chasefu shouldn’t vote for the UPND as they were positioned to remove the support towards the aged and vulnerable people.

Meanwhile a confusion erupted during question time after chikaya radio presenter allowed the second question from the PF side without considering other political players.

UPND Chasefu constituency candidate immediately after the debates proceed in village to village mobilisation where he urged the people not to judge PF in two days but 10 years they have been in Power. Mr Ng’oma was accompanied by UPND Chasefu district aspiring Chairperson Mr Daliso Ngulube , chasefu district vice Chairperson Mr Ngala amongst other UPND officials.

Chasefu constituency in chasefu district has 10 wards with 58,847 registered voters and 7 candidates are competing for the office.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM