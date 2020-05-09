PROCEDURE FOR CERTIFICATION OF RESTAURANTS, CASINOS, GYMNASIUMS AND CINEMAS

Lusaka Saturday, 9th May, 2020

Lusaka City Council (LCC) has devised the procedure for certification of Restaurants, Casinos, Gymnasiums and Cinemas that intend to resume normal operations.

This follows the pronouncement by His Excellence the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu that Restaurants, Casinos, Gymnasiums and Cinemas may resume normal operations subject to meeting Public Health Guidelines, Regulations and Certification in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease.

Business owners under the above-mentioned categories are therefore directed to follow the provisions of the Statutory Instrument No. 22 of 2020: The Public

Health (Infected Areas) (Covid19), Regulations 2020 under the Public Health Act Cap. 295 of the Laws of Zambia.

The procedure below shall be followed to resume normal operations:

Notification to the Local Authority in writing through the Director of Public Health of the intent to resume normal operations and outline the measures to be put in place to prevent infection including the maximum number of clients at a given time.

The letter of intent to resume normal operations shall be delivered to Room 102, Ground Floor, Old Wing, Civic Centre. An inspection will be conducted by Public Health Inspectors to verify the proposed measures. Additional conditions to the existing Permit will be issued. Liquor consumption on the premises for the businesses allowed to operate normally is prohibited. Business owners shall be required to pay certification fee.

LCC wishes to remind all other business owners whose businesses have been operating normally during the Covid-19 pandemic not to relax on the applicable Public Health guidelines.

Public Health inspectors will be monitoring all business premises in order to ensure compliance with the outlined Public Health Guidelines.

All defaulting businesses will have their Certification cancelled leading to closure.

Issued by: George Sichimba Public Relations Manager