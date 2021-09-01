CIVIC EDUCATION CORNER BY MCDONALD CHIPENZI

PROCEDURE FOR ELECTING NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PRESIDING OFFICERS.

The election of the SPEAKERS is guided by Article 82 of the Constitution of Zambia and the procedures on how to conduct its business are guided by Article 77 of the Constitution.

NATIONAL Assembly of Zambia Standing Orders 2016 Order 3(2-4) guide that “when the House first meets following a General Election, the House shall elect new Presiding Officers”.

“Until the SPEAKER is elected, the House shall not transact any other business” and that “the Clerk shall preside at the Election of the presiding officers.”

ORDER 5 prescribes the procedure for electing presiding officers thus

“AT least 24 hours before the time appointed for election of presiding officers, the Clerk shall enter the names of the candidates for position of Speaker and First Deputy Speaker, submitted by the President and the political parties represented in the House, on ballot papers”

So we may not know the names of the nominees for the positions of Speaker and First Deputy until at least 24 hours to the time appointed for their election at the National Assembly.

Order 6 stresses that “a person shall not be elected Speaker, unless the person is supported by a simple majority vote”.

This implies that whoever the UPND, in this case, will want to be the Speaker and First Deputy shall automatically get the seat.

The only hurdle to fight over is that of having your name been considered and submitted by the President for the positions.

Nonetheless, if the first deputy speaker will be a man, the second deputy speaker shall always be a woman and from a different political party which may entail that one of the alliance partners will supply one of the deputy speakers.

The beauty of our constitution.