By Chileshe Mwango

Vice President Mutale Nalumango has advised former ministers in the previous government and leaders pf leaders not to panicking if they are not guilty of having committed any crimes during their reign.

Mrs Nalumango told Parliament during the Vice President’s question time this morning that investigations in the alleged corruption involving leaders in the former regime are underway and some cases will be taken to court very soon.

And the Vice President says there is nothing alarming about revelations by her government on the alleged and shocking dubious deeds that happened in the pf reign and has assured that the UPND is a government of laws and will not victimize any suspects in the alleged corruption cases.

She was responding to Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo who wanted to know why government has kept quiet on the alleged corruption committed by members of the previous government when it promised people that it will recover all the money that was allegedly stolen from them by the previous regime.

Meanwhile, the Vice President said the current constitution will be refined before the next elections.

Mrs Nalumango who has encouraged law makers to make laws aimed at bettering the country than targeting individuals and opposition political parties says the public order act will also be reviewed.

