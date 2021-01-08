UNZA MOURNS PROFESSOR KUMAR BABOO’S UNTIMELY DEATH

The University of Zambia (UNZA) is saddened to announce the untimely death of Professor Kumar Sridutt Baboo, a Professor of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at the University of Zambia’s School of Public Health.

Born on 10th October, 1943, Prof. Baboo joined the University of Zambia (UNZA) in 1979 and rose through the ranks to become a prominent senior faculty member in Public Health and Tropical Medicine in Zambia and the Sub-Saharan region.

Prof. Baboo died last night 7th January, 2021 after a short illness.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Luke Evuta Mumba has expressed a deep sense of shock on the passing on of Prof. Kumar Baboo.

Prof. Mumba says the passing on of Prof. Baboo is a huge loss to the University Community and the Public at large, as he was a source of knowledge and wisdom on issues around Public Health and Tropical Medicine. He adds that Prof. Baboo selflessly, offered himself for leadership to the betterment of UNZA and Zambia at large.

The Vice Chancellor has further expressed a deep sense of sorrow, as Prof. Baboo was an instrumental figure in the fight against COVID-19 as he was a part of the team championing the fight against the pandemic in the country.

Prof. Mumba sends his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire UNZA community to Mrs Baboo, the family and his friends. He says, “we wish them God’s strength at this difficult period”