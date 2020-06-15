By McDonald Chipenzi

PROF MUYUNDA MWANALUSHI, WHERE ART THOU? YOUR CHILD BILL 10 HAS DIVIDED THE COUNTRY TO LEVELS UNPRECEDENTED .

When govt dribbled the church to lead the proccess of national dialogue and Reconciliation, it handpicked Prof Mwanalushi wherever he was hiding and crowned him chair of the National Dialogue Forum (NDF).

The NDF birthed BILL 10 which today has left the country in a state of organised confusion through Bill 10 whose content came from NDF chaired by this Prof Mwanalushi.

Bill 10 reminds me of the story of “Eshu the Confuser of men” in the Book of Obatala and Other plays.

The country has been plunged into a state of confusion just like Obatala and the farmer story who remained arguing whether the person who passed between them was wearing green or red, because of Bill 10.

Men and women, young and old stand confused, hating each and mudslinging each other because of Bill 10 in Zambia

But where is PROF MUYUNDA Mwanalushi who presided over the process that has birthed Bill 10, the Confuser of Zambia and Zambians?

He is the father of the present day Eshu-the Confuser of Men-called Bill 10. Let him come out of his hiding and silence and sort out this confusion.

Posterity will judge him hashly for presiding over a process that has birthed high levels of confusions and divisions in this country.

PROF Mwanalushi, where thou art?

Good morning.