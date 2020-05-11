PROFESSOR GEOFFREY LUNGWANGWA CONDEMNS UPND, SAYS THE PEOPLE OF NALIKWANDA SHOULD VOTE FOR HIM IN THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS

~ Some Nalikwanda residents condemn his political Manuavers

By Barotseland Broadcasting Network Reporter in Nalikwanda,

Nalikwanda Member Parliament Hon Prof Geoffrey Lungwangwa is in Nalikwanda Constituency organizing football tournaments. Mr. Lungwangwa arrived in Nalikwanda at Mutondo yesterday 9th May, 2020. And he is scheduled to have a fulltime campaign program through a series of football tournaments in the Constituency.

Just yesterday Mr. Lungwangwa had footbal tournaments at Lukweta, Nemengo and Sibongo where he also held meetings and asked the people to vote for him again in next year’s (2021) general elections.

The academician turned politician urged people to vote for him because he comes from their. Adding that his infant’s belly button (kakombokombo) is buried there in sibongo village.

The professor told people that they should never ever think of voting for anyone who comes from any other places in Nalikwanda but him alone because he is their blood relative. He went further to say, “this musician boy from mbekise is just a joker and his name sake from Nakanya is just a small boy”. The Area MP added that “these two small boys are not even your relatives so you must not even think of worsting your vote on them”. Mr. Lungwangwa told the people of Sibongo

Mr. Lungwangwa promised the people that once re-elected in 2021 he will work on the Namushakende to Nakanya road, he also promised to work on the road from Ndondo to Nakanya. The man also promised to build a morden general hospital at Nakanya once re-elected in 2021.

At thus time, the visibly unruly youths who were busy bullying him, asked which party he is contesting on. The MP responded that, he can not save in the opposition because its too cost. And that he would rather stand on the PF or as independent because Mr Hakainde has got no heart for the People of Barotseland. Mr. Lungwangwa also added that the UPND has shown that they no longer

want him so he is free to choose which party will make him win. He has begged people of Nalikwanda to stop being enslaved by the UPND and start working with The PF a party that is for development, he adds.

Meanwhile, some residents in Nalikwanda have condemned Mr. Lungwangwa’s recent political outbursts of promoting hate and tribal campaigns in Nalikwanda aimed at dividing the people of Nalikwanda through politics.

The residents told Barotseland Broadcasting Network (BBN), that Mr. Lungwangwa should waste his energy and time on fighting the corona virus than being desperate for political campaigns at this time when people were focussing on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The residents wondered which development Mr. Lungwangwa was talking about that he would bring in Nalikwanda if reelected in 2021 when he already failed in his 15 years of reign as Nalikwanda MP.

“The role of an MP is to make Laws in Parliament and lobby for policies that reflect the interest of his people. Why is the desperate professor gone on the rampage of telling lies of constructing things he has failed to construct in the last 1 5years he has been in parliament?

We know that there are two Mundias from Mbekise and Nakanya.

These two young men are not giving the professor any sleep, That’s why the professor is in this desperate” the source said.

Mr. Lungwangwa is still in Nalikwanda for his political Manuavers and today was at Namengo in Nalikwanda where he was conducting some series of meetings.