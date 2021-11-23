PROGRESS MADE IN INVESTIGATINGS INVOLVING ACCIDENT THAT KILLLED KABWATA MP

23rd November, 2021 – Police in Lusaka has made progress in the investigations involving the road traffic accident that caused the death of Honourable Levy Mkandawire who was Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency at the gate of his residence along Chalata road, Woodlands extension on 18th November, 2021.

Police has charged and arrested male Alick Jetta Kalengo aged 56 of plot number 32 Chalata road, Woodlands Extension for four offences:

Causing death by dangerous driving Contrary to Section 161 Subsection (1), Using a Motor vehicle without road licence (tax) Contrary to Section 30 Subsection (1) & (2) and Using a Motor vehicle without insurance (compulsory third party) Contrary to Section 86 (1)&(2) of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002 of the Laws of Zambia.

Police has further charged male Alick Jetta Kalengo for the offence of Giving false information to a Public officer contrary to Section 125 (a)&(b) of the Penal Code CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

This was after Jane Mwale the wife to Alick Jetta Kalengo handed herself to the Police and after interrogations it was discovered that the husband is the one who was driving the BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955.

Alick Jetta Kalengo also confessed that he was the one who was driving the Motor Vehicle at the time of the accident.

Police has also recorded a statement from a witness which collaborated with Jane Mwale’s Statement.

The suspect is detained in Police custody awaiting court proceedings while Jane Mwale has since been released.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON