The Ministry of General Education has released the 2019 grade seven and nine examination results.

Minister of General Education David Mabumba has disclosed that the number of pupils progressing to grade eight will be determined by the number of available spaces in line with the education for all policy.

A total of 459,953 sat for the grade seven exams compared to 443,589 in 2018, indicating an increase of 3.58 percent.

While a total of 277,993 set for grade 9 exams compared to 284,523 in 2018 and total of 114,442 candidates obtained certificate representing an improvement of 0.49 percent.

However National Action for Quality Education Executive Director Aaron Chansa is not happy with the grade 7 selection system as the minister is not clear on the selection for those going to grade 8.