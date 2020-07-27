PROGRESSION OF NON-EXAMINATION CLASSES TO THE NEXT GRADE STILL UNPREDICTABLE

By Prudence Siabana

Government through the Ministry f General Education says it is too early to predict the progression of non-examination classes to the next grade in 2021.

In an interview with Phoenix News, General Education Minister David Mabumba says the decision for non-examination classes to resume will be based on scientific evidence on how the Covid19 pandemic evolves.

Mr. Mabumba says his ministry is taking a cautious approach and will not risk the lives of learners through overcrowding.

Further, Mr. Mabumba emphasized that the government will not rush to make decisions based on what other countries are doing in the region.

PHOENIX FM NEWS