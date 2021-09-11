PROMISE OF FREE EDUCATION LITERALLY ON LIFE SUPPORT . AS THE PRESIDENT CHANGES TONE FROM FREE TO QUALITY EDUCATION -KAMPYONGO
…But those were his campaign promises which the learners expected him to deliver on …
Sat. Sept 11( Smart Eagles)
Patriotic Front Shiwang’andu Lawmaker Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the PF was always alive to the challenges that implementing free education would present which was why the Patriotic Front had done the realistic thing of making education as cheap as possible and not free.
Hon. Kampyongo said the UPND and PRESIDENT Hichilema made a promise to the Zambian learners that they would provide free education , a promise the people of Zambia had bought into and voted for them .
He said it was therefore surprising that the President had changed his language and started speaking of quality education ,stating that free education and quality education were not one and the same thing .
He said the learners and their parents were ready to go to school without paying fees which is what the President had promised during campaigns
Hon. Kampyongo said this at Parliament yesterday after the ceremonial opening of the 1st session of the 13th National Assembly by President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema .
Zambia went to the polls on the 12th of August where the ruling Patriotic Front was voted out of office.
The United Party for National Development was voted in by the Zambian majority with the promise of delivering free education among other hefty promises .
Hon Kampyongo stated that It is now left to be seen if the promises will be fulfilled or if one by one , the promises will fall like dominos as has been seen with the promise of free education , which promise is now in intensive Care unit.
Splitting hairs!! How about QUALITY FREE EDUCATION? The President didn’t change anything, he simply amplified his original message
Once public resources stolen by some PF leaders is recovered and UPND restores prudent management of public resources, the UPND will provide free quality education to all deserving children who are not able to pay for their education. Education bursaries should go to deserving children and not to children whose parents can afford to pay for the quality education. The work ahead is for the UPND to have a transparent and accountable mechanism to target the education support to deserving children and youths who cannot afford the quality education. Public money should go towards improving the quality of education including paying qualified teachers/ lecturers etc.
UPND should never follow the PF approach of providing so called cheap and poor quality education.
Mr. Kapyongo please give us a break. UPND has not yet delivered its budget. I know as Minister you did not not have an opportunity to see how the budget is prepared as this is done by technocrats. Providing free education is not a stand alone issue. It is connected with such programmes like growing the economy, recovering stolen monies etc. It PF can cooperate and quickly return stolen monies even from bus stations and markets then it will be easy and quick to provide the much needed free education.
It’s to tackle issue one at a time, first an foremost education has not Robbed any monies its you the ministers and your connections hence its important to fully invest into corrupt. When we start recovering the stolen from you guys then it ll be channeled to support free education. During the last government katondo financial director would only talk to threaten the opposition with arrests.
Call elections in the next 90 days. We will give HH 5million votes.