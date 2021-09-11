PROMISE OF FREE EDUCATION LITERALLY ON LIFE SUPPORT . AS THE PRESIDENT CHANGES TONE FROM FREE TO QUALITY EDUCATION -KAMPYONGO

…But those were his campaign promises which the learners expected him to deliver on …

Sat. Sept 11( Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Shiwang’andu Lawmaker Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the PF was always alive to the challenges that implementing free education would present which was why the Patriotic Front had done the realistic thing of making education as cheap as possible and not free.

Hon. Kampyongo said the UPND and PRESIDENT Hichilema made a promise to the Zambian learners that they would provide free education , a promise the people of Zambia had bought into and voted for them .

He said it was therefore surprising that the President had changed his language and started speaking of quality education ,stating that free education and quality education were not one and the same thing .

He said the learners and their parents were ready to go to school without paying fees which is what the President had promised during campaigns

Hon. Kampyongo said this at Parliament yesterday after the ceremonial opening of the 1st session of the 13th National Assembly by President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema .

Zambia went to the polls on the 12th of August where the ruling Patriotic Front was voted out of office.

The United Party for National Development was voted in by the Zambian majority with the promise of delivering free education among other hefty promises .

Hon Kampyongo stated that It is now left to be seen if the promises will be fulfilled or if one by one , the promises will fall like dominos as has been seen with the promise of free education , which promise is now in intensive Care unit.