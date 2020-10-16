Contact: UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante,09776503165/0977780397

15.10.2020

Press Release

PROMOTE LOCAL TALENT AND RESPECT NAC

…outrageous US$25,000 for Mafikizolo, Master KG should have been used for community sensitization through NATAAZ/ZAPOTA

The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to commend the National Arts Council of Zambia (NAC) and its Director, Maanka A. Chipindi in particular for putting their feet on the ground over the the clearance of two South African Artistes, Mafikozolo and Master KG who were scheduled to perform at the forthcoming COVID-19 sensitization rally in Ndola on 17th October, 2020.

We expect Lusaka Province Minister Mr Bowman Lusambo and his proxies who are apt at spending big to respect NAC establishment as the body is legally and constitutionally mandated to regulate, develop and promote Arts in Zambia.

UPND also finds the exorbitant fees that will be splashed on the two foreign artistes (US$25, 000 each for Mafikizolo and Master KG or K500, 000 equivalent) to be outrageous and waste of resources.

Our concern as UPND is that the PF has continued paying huge sums of money to foreign artistes coming to perform in Zambia, while the local talent here languishes in abject poverty.

If indeed what the desperate, number one bootlicker of President Edgar Lungu wanted was to sensitize the public on COVID-19, he should have engaged NAC affiliates such as the Zambia Popular Theatre Alliance (ZAPOTA) and the National Theatre Arts Association (NATAAZ) because they have a number of theatre and drama groups that are able to carry out community sensitization while observing social distancing.

The National Arts Council (NAC) Act, Cap 170 of the Laws of Zambia and Statutory Instrument (SI) 129 of 1995, Section 5 provides for organizations promoting an artistic event to acquire a promoters licence

Did Lusambo and his organisers obtain a license?

We also find it very heart breaking that Mr Lusambo could keep sinking so low in his moral standing in society by using the novel coronavirus pandemic for mere political gain.

It is very unfortunate that a ruling Party is neglecting its own artists and failing to appreciate the talent the country has.

UPND attaches great importance to Art and culture as it spells out who we are,our values and what we stand for.

UPND MEDIA TEAM