PROPHESIES BY SEER 1 SICKENING, ECL HERE TO STAY- PASTOR CHILUBA

Healing Word Ministries International Bishop Moses Chiluba says Zambians who listen to prophesies by Seer 1 are sick.

Pastor Chiluba says Americans are united and cannot allow foreigners such as Seer 1 to speak ill about their country and it’s leadership even when President Donald Trump has been impeached.

He says Zambians have been waiting for Seer 1 terrible prophesies about President Edgar Lungu wishing him ill motives which excites some Zambians.

Pastor Chiluba has since urged Zambians to defend President Lungu and the Republic of Zambia.

He says President Lungu will live to complete his Mission as President of the Republic of Zambia.

The Bishop has since prayed that God crushes evil spirits such as those by Seer 1.

He also says the world will emerge stronger after the coronavirus pandemic because nothing can wipe out the world