PROPHET BUSHIRI AND WIFE TO SPEND A NIGHT IN MALAWI POLICE CELL.

EMBATTLED Prophet Bushiri, 37, and his wife Mary, 39, will spend a night in police custody, one of the lawyers Lusungu Gondwe has confirmed to Nation Online.

The couple is being held at Lumbadzi police according to the lawyer.

“They will unfortunately spend a night in police custody. There is no need for haste when it comes to legal proceedings. Each step we take must be well measured and fit for purpose,” said Gondwe.

The Bushiris are being represented by Ritz Attorneys at Law, Noel Chalamanda and Khumbo Soko.

(Source: Nation Online, Malawi)