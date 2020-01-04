Not for the first time in last 6 months this vision keeps on appearing.

Latest was at an Overnight prayers this very week held @ Pretoria Show Grounds.

1- Prophet Shepherd Bushiri also asked his congregants to Pray for the UPND Leader because the task ahead of him is much bigger and challenging.

The Flamboyant Prophet says Hichilema is unstopable in 2021 for their is huge favour for him from God.

I asked God what he wanted me to do with this man and God said, tell him, he is the choosen one”

3-Prophet Bushiri indicated that it was time for Zambians to recieve Gods blessings for a leader as he has heard alot of cries.

4-“I kept on seeing this figure of a person! Zambia you are blessed.

5-God is putting Hichilema in 2021 and there is nothing anyone can do about it. Hichilema will be President” declared Prophet Bushiri.

6-And Bushiri asked his congregants to Pray for Hichilema who is Leader of the Largest Political Party in Zambia.

7-Can you all stand up and pray for this man(Hichilema). He has a huge task ahead of him. He is going to help many people once he is on that throne. Pray for him to have wisdom.

