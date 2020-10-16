-The leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri today, Friday October 16, 2020 return to Pretoria High court after the state has failed to present evidence for two years.

South Africa based, Malawi prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested in 2019 and charged with fraud and Money Laundering pertaining on how he purchased a private jet from a white man.

In its message issued by ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo on Thursday, October 15, 2020 has called on the members of the church to maintain peace and calm.

“As Church our message hasn’t changed, we are still calling for your continued devotion to prayer and fasting, our prayer is that God moves this mountain to ensure a fair, impartial and speedy justice is not just done but should also be seen to be done,”reads the letter.

As thousands are expected to stand with him at the court in Pretoria, the church has advised its members to observe all protocols with regards for Covid-19 regulations on the day.