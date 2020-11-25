There has been more talk as to what may be next for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Others say he will establish himself in Malawi where he already has structures while Nigerians want him in their country.

But according to Prophet German Khagayi, Bushiri is heading to United States of America.

In an interview with ADM, the man of God says he saw in a vision where God elevated Bushiri and made him even bigger.

“My name is Prophet German Khagayi I stay the City of Emalahleni known as Witbank Mpumalanga South Africa my Ministry is Grace of Jesus Christ Ministries International.”

“What I saw in the Vision about Prophet Shepherd BUSHIRI I SAW HIS MINISTRY RELOCATE TO UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND I SAW DOUBLE NUMBERS OF PEOPLE GOD SAID WILL GIVE HIM A SECOND CHANCE AS HE KNOWS THAT LOST FOCUS SOMEWHERE GOD SAID HE CALLED HIM AND ANOINTED HIM BUT LOST FOCUS SECOND CHANCE GRANTED THIS IS THE VISION I SAW,” he said.