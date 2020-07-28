The State has, for the third time, failed again to parade witness in a case where Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri were arrested for fraud and money laundering last year in February.

Bushiri and his wife appeared before the High Court in Pretoria where the State was supposed to begin the trial.

The State, however, asked the court for postponement, saying their witnesses failed to show up because they were afraid of contracting COVID-19.

Bushiri’s lawyers, however, argued against the State’s application, saying the witnesses could have showed up and just observe safety regulations.

In his ruling the judge postponed the case to October 16 and underlined that if the State fails to parade witnesses on the said date, he will have no choice but dismiss the case.

Bothe Bushiri and his spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo could not be reached for an immediate comment.

However, social media is abuzz with calls for the case to be dismissed as the State has showed that it doesn’t have evidence.

