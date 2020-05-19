JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)– Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church security officer Jeremiah Ogechi dies suspiciously in his house, Johannesburg, South Africa.

ECG church Director of Communication Ephraim Nyondo confirmed to the Maravi Post the demise of Ogeshi, a Nigerian on May 7, 2020.

Nyondo disclosed that the late Ogeshi was not Prophet Bushiri’s bodyguard.

“The late Ogeshi was working in a company that ECG outsourced to provide security services,” says Nyondo.

Below is the ECG’s statement over the death of the late Ogeshi.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church is mourning the untimely death of Mr Jeremiah Ogechi.

Mr Ogeshi, who until his passing on 7 May 2020, was the head of Almighty God Security Protection Company which was contracted by ECG church in 2018 to provide security services to the church.

The company, until the death of Mr Ogechi, has 7 employees and their contract with the church is still intact.

According to the family, Mr Ogechi died at his house in the early hours of May 7. Further, the family has informed the church that the post-mortem has been conducted but they are yet to get the results.

The church condoles the family of Mr Ogechi and, once the family releases the funeral programme, the church has already committed to provide support of any emerging costs where needed.