Prophet Mboro of Incredible Happenings Church has been on rampage discrediting and demeaning Prophet Bushiri for reasons known to himself and instead of responding to such remarks, Prophet Bushiri has reaffirmed his love and respect for Mboro.

Here is a statement posted by Bushiri on his page:

With great shock, I have heard that the Man of God went LIVE before his church making soulish prayers, and directing all sorts of bad remarks and name-calling, against me.

This does not change the fact that, personally, I still and will always regard him as a great, renowned and highly anointed Man of God.

He is one of the few who pioneered the prophetic ministry in South Africa, thus, he must be recognised.

I refuse to answer back and make any statement against the anointed of the Lord.

I love you Sir!