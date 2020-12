PROPHET FRANK EXPLAINS WHY HE CAME UP WITH ANOINTED PANTIES

“To help barren women and those looking for marriage partners”

Ndola Based Clergyman Prophet Frank By-Fire said he came up with anointed panties in order to help women who are barren to conceive. “It wasn’t my own making, I was inspired to do this.

I actually had a dream. So once a barren woman wears this pant continuous for for a month, she can’t take more than two months to conceive.”, said the prophet adding that one pant goes at K250. He said hundreds of once barren women who purchased the pants last year are now mothers and so applies to those who were not married.

“It also applies to the unmarried women, if one buys and wears it for a month, two months can’t pass without her finding a suitable man and within a year of their marriage, that couple must have a child”.