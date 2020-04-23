#PROPHET HAKAINDE HICHILEMA (HH) IS THE MOST ACCURATE PROPHET WHEN IT COMES TO ECONOMIC PREDICTIONS.

I therefore Encourage People to trust and believe every single statement or prophecy made by Mr hope and help.His accuracy in Economic Prediction has been Tried, Tested and Proven without errors.

The Bible says we shall know them by their fruits and it is clear that their Chipantepante type of leadership has lead us in big problems. Prophet HH has advised them in so many occasions but they don’t listen to people who’s Judgment is based on God’s guidance.

Share the post & let everyone know that HH is now a Ripe Prophet in Economics of this country.

By Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley