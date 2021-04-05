PROPHET IAN GENESIS DEFENDS HIMSELF ON KNEELING CHURCH MEMBERS
“Its Bibilical, even the disciples of John the baptist used to kneel before him”
Lusaka based papa Prophet Ian Genesis has charged that those condemning his church members for kneeling and spread their chitenge material for him to step on are not Christians.
Speaking in Lusaka a short while ago after his picture went viral on social media, Prophet Genesis vowed to continue commanding his members to kneel down before him because it is Biblical. “John the Baptist’s disciples were kneeling before him. Just like John, Shepherd Bushiri and Ubert Angel, am the Prophet of God and people should kneel before me”, he said.
PICTURE: Church members receiving Prophet Ian Genesis in Lusaka yesterday.
Rubbish, that’s why I’d rather read the Bible than believe in these silly little men playing God.
These boys are taking advantage of the poor souls, take their little monies thru magic miracles, manipulate their weak minds with unbiblical methodology. I think religious affairs need to move in and discipline them.
Bachita over.
And my Bible reads……..
Matthew 20:25-27
25But Jesus called them aside and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their superiors exercise authority over them. 26 It shall not be this way among you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, 27and whoever wants to be first among you must be your slave—…